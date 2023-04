On-field success carries plenty of weight in the eyes of recruits.

Georgia has been finding that out over the past couple of years. Back-to-back national championships paired with the off-field recruiting triumphs have given the Bulldogs special status among prospects.

Rivals100 defensive back Devin Williams is the latest to receive a game-changing offer from Georgia.

"Just to be offered by the national champs speaks volumes," Williams said. "I've worked really hard and I consider Georgia the mountain-top offer."