It’s been said that recruiting rankings are like, among other things, preseason polls. Apparently, "they don’t mean a whole lot.” Still, I have actually found over the years that recruiting rankings and a particular poll—a rather significant one—are certainly meaningful, at least when it comes to their association with the other. Following yesterday’s release of the final AP Poll for the 2018 season, I compiled below an updated version of a similar analysis I’ve posted in previous years—whether there’s a correlation between Rivals’ annual team recruiting rankings and the yearly final AP Poll. Beginning with Rivals’ initial team rankings in 2002, and for each subsequent year through 2018, I awarded “Rivals points” as conducted for the AP Poll, allocating 25 points for a No. 1 team recruiting ranking, 24 points for a No. 2, etc. The result was Rivals’ 17-year team recruiting rankings (left). Likewise, for the final AP Poll beginning in 2002 and through the recently released rankings, I awarded points as mentioned, resulting in what is the final AP Poll’s 17-year rankings from 2002 through 2018 (right):

Top 10 in Rivals' Team Recruiting Rankings & AP Poll composite (2002-2018) Top 10—Rivals recruiting points PTS Top 10—AP Poll points PTS 1) So. California 351 1) Ohio State 327 2) Florida State 320 2) Alabama 283 3) Georgia 319 3) So. California 238 4) Alabama 314 4) Oklahoma 232 5) LSU 305 5) LSU 228 6) Ohio State 294 6) Georgia 205 7) Florida 289 7) Texas 179 8) Oklahoma 270 8) Oregon 165 9) Texas 264

9) Clemson 160 10) Auburn 252 10) TCU 157

I then found the greatest, what I call, “Overachievers” and “Underachievers” over the last 17 years—FBS programs that somewhat defied the apparent correlation between recruiting rankings and final polls as exhibited above. Presented are the top "Overachievers" (left) from 2002 through 2018, or teams with the greatest positive difference between AP Poll points and Rivals' points—and the top "Underachievers" (right) or teams with the largest negative difference between AP Poll points and Rivals' points:

Top 5 Overachievers and Underachievers in terms of difference between AP Poll points and Rivals points (2002-2018) Top 5—Overachievers PT Diff. Top 5—Underachievers PT Diff. 1) Boise State plus-153 1) Florida State minus-177 2) TCU plus-151 2) Tennessee minus-176 3) Wisconsin plus-144 3) Florida minus-138 4) Virginia Tech plus-84 4) Texas A&M minus-124 5) Iowa plus-82 5) Miami (Fla.) minus-123