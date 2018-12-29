NEW ORLEANS – Jake Fromm obviously has a lot of fans back in his home state of Georgia.

Turns out Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is one, too.

“I’m very good friends with Jake,” Ehlinger said during Saturday’s offensive press conference for the Longhorns. “We’ve texted a few times since we’ve been here. I was with him probably five or six times at camps throughout high school and college, and we always had a good time together.”

Both members of their respective schools’ 2017 signing class, Fromm and Ehlinger got to know each other through the various summer camps they took part in as high school stars. As a senior, Fromm was the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback according to Rivals, while Ehlinger was the No. 5 dual-threat QB.

Their seasons have been similar.

Ehlinger has completed 256 of 398 passes for 3,123 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Fromm, meanwhile, hasn’t thrown for as many yards (186 of 272 for 2,537 yards), but has thrown for more touchdowns (27) with just five picks.

The Texas QB said he looks forward to hooking up with Fromm again after Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

“He’s a great dude. Everybody I’ve talked to loves being around him. He’s an easy guy to like,” Ehlinger said. “We love talking the game.”