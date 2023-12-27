FORT LAUDERDALE - Life has come at Brock Glenn awfully fast over the past month.

The true freshman quarterback appeared in just three games during the regular season for Florida State, attempting just four passes. But thanks to a season-ending leg injury to starter Jordan Travis and a concussion for backup Tate Rodemaker, Glenn started in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville with Florida State's season on the line. Florida State won despite Glenn completing 8-of-21 passes for 55 yards.

With Rodemaker now in the transfer portal, Glenn now gets another shot on the big stage in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

"It’s an awesome opportunity—a once in a lifetime opportunity," Glenn said. "When I first started, if you'd have told me this would happen, this story, I wouldn’t have believed you. But it’s God’s plan and his process and I trust it. I trust the process and I’m excited for the opportunity."

Reports of Rodemaker's departure began surfacing on Christmas Day. Glenn said he received a call from head coach Mike Norvell, letting him know he'd be the starter in the Orange Bowl.

In the time since the ACC title game, Glenn has focused on learning from that experience. That consists mostly of making decisions faster and trusting his receivers to make plays.

Travis has also maintained his mentor role despite the injury.

"Jordan’s helped me a tremendous amount," Glenn said. "When I came in, he literally took me under his wing with football, and outside of football in life. I’d always hang out with him outside of football as well. Him being here is special to me, because just his support and he’s helping me with the offense as well. In practice, he texts me after practice talking about a play and how I can do this and that. He’s still out here helping all the guys. I think it’s just awesome to see him out here supporting us."

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins maintained that the Seminoles won't be reinventing their entire offense with Glenn at the helm. The team has an identity that transcends the quarterback.

The main message from the staff to Glenn before the Louisville game was a simple one—put the offensive in the right plays and avoid turnovers. That applies to the Georgia game as well.

With Glenn knowing he's the starter heading into the game, Atkins anticipates more confidence from the signal caller.

"I think that’s huge for a quarterback. He knows I'm the guy going into this," Atkins said. "Now we’ve got to help him, of course, just like we do any other quarterback. We helped Tate and helped Jordan along the way as he became who he was. When you know you’re the guy, I think your preparation changes just a little bit. As coaches we like to say it doesn’t, but I know it does."

Glenn will have his work cut out against a Georgia defense that will, for the most part, resemble its regular-season self. Florida State, meanwhile, has had multiple stars opt out on both sides of the ball. Receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson are just two examples.

But Glenn didn't expect to be in this situation at all. He's ready to give it his best shot on Saturday afternoon.

"At the end of the day, this is what we love to do," Glenn said. "We say it all the time, 'all we got’s all we need.' That’s never been more real than now. All we got’s all we need."