Georgia's punter competition updated

Although much of the focus on Georgia has been on Gunner Stockton taking over for the injured Carson Beck at quarterback, that’s not the only key starter the Bulldogs are replacing for their Sugar Bowl date with Notre Dame.

So, too, is finding someone to step in for All-Conference punter Brett Thorson.

Thorson suffered a knee injury in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over Texas, putting Kirby Smart in the quandary of choosing a punter who has yet to kick in a college game.

Although Smart confirmed true freshman Drew Miller had received the majority of the reps, Georgia’s coach said he’s been rolling out other options as well.

“When the job's open, we let everybody punt. So, we got them all out there punting. Gunner (Stockton) can punt, (Ryan) Puglisi can punt,” Smart said. “We got some wide receivers that can punt. I've had to punt a couple times.”

Miller certainly figures to be the favorite to earn the job ultimately.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Rivals ranked Miller as the nation’s No. 3 punter his senior season at Mediapolis High (Iowa). Cairo native Noah Jones is also listed on the Bulldogs’ roster as a potential candidate.

“Yeah, that's a day-to-day competition, to be honest with you,” Smart said. “I mean, we get a lot of guys reps, the guys that punt, and we'll decide, you know, probably closer to the game as we finalize that. But that's been going on since we started back.”