Preview: UT-Martin at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.
TV/RADIO: SECNetwork+ (Clay Maverick, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM 81
The Game
Saturday’s game against UT-Martin figures to be nothing more than a glorified scrimmage. The buildup certainly has not been as big compared to the last two season-openers against Clemson and Oregon, but that might not necessarily be a bad deal.
Georgia, which returns much of its team from last year’s national championship, also has some younger players expected to key roles. The opportunity to shake off any initial first-game jitters by playing in a contest where there will not be a lot of pressure should serve them well.
Of course, Carson Beck is the first-year starter at quarterback and should have plenty of opportunities to make some big plays against the Skyhawks. Coaches would also love to get backups Brock Vandagriff and perhaps Gunner Stockton in the game.
The Bulldogs are a little banged up at running back with Kendall Milton (hamstring) and Daijun Edwards (knee) recovering from their respective injuries. Earlier this week, Smart sounded as if could be a go. However, don’t be surprised if their action is limited, with Andrew Paul, Cash Jones, Roderick Robinson, and Sevaughn Clark handling the bulk of the duties.
It could be another big day for tight end Brock Bowers. What Bowers has done in two years has been truly remarkable, and there’s no reason not to believe he’ll provide more jaw-dropping moments this fall.
Saturday will also mark the Georgia debut of wide receiver Dominic Lovett, the transfer from Missouri. Lovett, we’re told, has been dynamic in practice, and along with the returning Ladd McConkey, is expected to give the Bulldogs one of the more dynamic receiving combos in the SEC.
Defensively, the Bulldogs return 12 players who started games at different times last season.
Noseguard Nazir Stackhouse and defensive end Mykel Williams are the two names to watch on the defensive line. The Bulldogs may not have someone the caliber of Jalen Carter, but there is some experience back in the form of Warren Brinson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, with true freshman Jordan Hall another name to keep in mind.
Linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalon Walker, Smael Mondon, Chaz Chambliss, Marvin Jones Jr., and Darris Smith are names fans are already familiar with. The secondary is deep, and although there will be a new starter at one cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter, there should be no worries.
Georgia will have a new starting kicker. The question is who? Junior Jared Zirkel and freshman Peyton Woodring have been in a tight competition, and as of Tuesday, Smart had not yet made up his mind.
We’ll find out on Saturday.
Players To Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Kendall Milton, RB Daijun Edwards, TE Brock Bowers, WR Dominic Lovett, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Dillon Bell, WR Arian Smith, OL Sedrick Van Pran, OL Amarius Mims, N Nazir Stackhouse, DE Mykel Williams, LB Juman Dumas-Johnson, LB Jalon Walker, CB Kamari Lassiter, S Malaki Starks.
UT-Martin: QB Kinkead Dent, RB Sam Franklin, WR Devonte Tanksley, TE DJ Nelson, OT Gavin Olson, DE Daylan Dotson, DT Jay Rogers, LB Tevin Shipp, S Carson Evans, DB Oshae Baker.
Three Keys For Georgia
Stay focused: While the energy level should not be a problem, Smart will be watching the focus of his team very carefully. We all know Georgia’s head coach hates stupid mistakes. Smart will expect his team to execute to the best of its ability, and not make the type of silly errors that could hurt the team later during the season.
Stay healthy: Georgia has a decent amount of players coming off injuries. That being the case, don’t be surprised to see coaches take it a bit easy with some of them. The last thing the Bulldogs want is to exacerbate what injuries there are with the SEC opener against South Carolina just two weeks away.
Get the season off to a good start: This relates somewhat to the first of our three keys. Nevertheless, in cases against an overmatched opponent, it’s going to be important for the Bulldogs to do what they’re supposed to do, play a smart, efficient game and take the first step to what the program hopes is another memorable football campaign.
Injury Update
RB Kendall Milton (hamstring) – Questionable: Smart said Tuesday that Milton was back out of the black no-contact jersey. This indicates he should be available for Saturday’s contest, but it would not be a shocker to give the senior one more week.
RB Daijun Edwards (knee) – Questionable: Similarly, to Milton, Smart gave Edwards a very good report when asked about his status on Tuesday. It will not be a shock to see him receive a few carries. But like Milton, it’s not expected he’ll play much in this one, if he does at all.
LB Smael Mondon (foot) – Doubtful: Smart has not been very specific about Mondon’s recovery, other than to say he’s doing better. We’re going to lean on the doubtful side here, however.
RB Branson Robinson (ruptured patella tendon) – Robinson is out for the year.
CB Kamari Lassiter (foot sprain) – Probable: We expect Lassiter to play.
WR Ladd McConkey (back) – Probable
OL Earnest Greene III (ankle) – Probable
TE Lawson Luckie (ankle) – Out
DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot) – Probable
WR Jackson Meeks (foot) – Questionable
LB Raylen Wilson (knee) – Doubtful
DB David Daniel-Sisavanh (turf toe) – Questionable
WR De’Nylon Morrissette (groin) – Questionable
DB Joenel Agurero (hamstring) – Doubtful
DB Chris Peal (turf toe) – Questionable
UT-Martin Tidbits
…Georgia will be the 27th FBS program the Skyhawks have faced since 2006. UT-Martin is 1-26 in those games. The only win was a 20-17 victory over Memphis in 2012. The Skyhawks lost to Tennessee in Knoxville last season, 65-24.
…Head coach Jason Simpson is the father of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is competing for the starting quarterback job with the Crimson Tide.
…UT-Martin features nine Georgia natives on its team, including Buck Buchanan Award Watch List performer Daylan Dotson, a native of Savannah. The Buchanan Award goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.
…Backup quarterback Cal Camp is the son of former Bulldog Drew Camp, who was a teammate of Kirby Smart.
Prediction
Yes, this will be a glorified scrimmage to some degree but Smart will take full advantage by giving a lot of players an opportunity to show what they can do.
Prediction: Georgia 58, UT-Martin 7.