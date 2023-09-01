Saturday’s game against UT-Martin figures to be nothing more than a glorified scrimmage. The buildup certainly has not been as big compared to the last two season-openers against Clemson and Oregon, but that might not necessarily be a bad deal.

Georgia, which returns much of its team from last year’s national championship, also has some younger players expected to key roles. The opportunity to shake off any initial first-game jitters by playing in a contest where there will not be a lot of pressure should serve them well.

Of course, Carson Beck is the first-year starter at quarterback and should have plenty of opportunities to make some big plays against the Skyhawks. Coaches would also love to get backups Brock Vandagriff and perhaps Gunner Stockton in the game.

The Bulldogs are a little banged up at running back with Kendall Milton (hamstring) and Daijun Edwards (knee) recovering from their respective injuries. Earlier this week, Smart sounded as if could be a go. However, don’t be surprised if their action is limited, with Andrew Paul, Cash Jones, Roderick Robinson, and Sevaughn Clark handling the bulk of the duties.

It could be another big day for tight end Brock Bowers. What Bowers has done in two years has been truly remarkable, and there’s no reason not to believe he’ll provide more jaw-dropping moments this fall.

Saturday will also mark the Georgia debut of wide receiver Dominic Lovett, the transfer from Missouri. Lovett, we’re told, has been dynamic in practice, and along with the returning Ladd McConkey, is expected to give the Bulldogs one of the more dynamic receiving combos in the SEC.

Defensively, the Bulldogs return 12 players who started games at different times last season.

Noseguard Nazir Stackhouse and defensive end Mykel Williams are the two names to watch on the defensive line. The Bulldogs may not have someone the caliber of Jalen Carter, but there is some experience back in the form of Warren Brinson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, with true freshman Jordan Hall another name to keep in mind.

Linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalon Walker, Smael Mondon, Chaz Chambliss, Marvin Jones Jr., and Darris Smith are names fans are already familiar with. The secondary is deep, and although there will be a new starter at one cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter, there should be no worries.

Georgia will have a new starting kicker. The question is who? Junior Jared Zirkel and freshman Peyton Woodring have been in a tight competition, and as of Tuesday, Smart had not yet made up his mind.

We’ll find out on Saturday.