After putting together its best effort to date by thrashing Kentucky 51-13, Georgia heads back on the road for an early kickoff with Vanderbilt.

Kickoff is set for Noon ET on CBS.

On paper, this shapes up as another easy victory, although Kirby Smart will abide no such talk about that. The last thing the Bulldogs want or need to do after such a convincing victory over Kentucky is follow it up with a clunker against the Commodores.

Nobody in Red and Black wants Vanderbilt to "blow the admiral" more than absolutely necessary.

Smart should not have to worry about that.

Quarterback Carson Beck continues to improve week by week and shouldn’t have much trouble padding his stats against a Vanderbilt team that’s surrendered jalmost 40 points on average over its past five contests.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be looking to keep their offense rolling.

Georgia posted its best offensive performance since 2020 when it tallied 608 yards on 73 plays in its win over Kentucky. It was the most by the Bulldogs since finishing with 615 against Missouri in 2020.

For those counting, Georgia ranks third in the SEC in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and second in total offense (502.3 yards per game).

The Bulldogs are also on a school-record 23-game winning streak that began with a 31-14 win over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl. Georgia has also won 33 consecutive regular-season games, a streak that should continue heading into next week’s bye weekend before traveling to Jacksonville to play Florida.