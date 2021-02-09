Until the recent Covid-19 issues at Texas A&M, Georgia’s basketball team was able to do a good job of navigating the ongoing pandemic, playing the SEC portion of its schedule as originally planned.

That changed over the weekend when it was announced that Wednesday's game with the Aggies in College Station was being cancelled due to continued positive tests within the program



Enter Tennessee, which saw its game against the Bulldogs bumped up by the SEC office in Birmingham to Wednesday night. The game was originally set to be played on March 3.

“We alerted them Saturday night that this was a very possible likelihood. There was some disappointment, because it would have been a return home for Sahvir (Wheeler). And others had family coming to the game in Texas,” Bulldog head coach Tom Crean said. “They moved on quickly though. We're extremely fortunate to be able to play these games. There were 32 games cancelled or postponed Saturday alone. It’s an unprecedented year in many, many areas.”

The Bulldogs (12-6, 5-6) enter the game (8 p.m., ESPN2) with an opportunity not many foresaw just over a week ago, when Georgia started the season 2-6 in conference play.

Three straight league victories later, the Bulldogs have climbed from 12th in the league standings into a seven-team scrum, all vying for third through ninth in the league standings.

Alabama leads the SEC with a conference mark of 10-1, followed by Missouri at 6-3, then a group of four that includes Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida and Arkansas at 6-4. One game behind that quartet is the trio of Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State, each at 5-6.

The reason for Georgia’s surge? Improved perimeter shooting.

After converting just 15 of 65 three-point attempts against Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina, the past three contests have seen the Bulldogs make good on 23 of 49 (46.9 percent) in their three straight victories against Ole Miss, Auburn, and Vanderbilt. Georgia now places in the middle of the pack (8th, 32 percent) after loitering near the bottom of the league for most of the year.

One of the players mostly responsible: graduate transfer P.J. Horne, who has converted on 9 of his last 14 three-point tries.



Horne is averaging 11.6 points in those three contests.

“It’s incredibly important. His overall play, mixed with his ability to score and make threes, is very valuable for us,” Crean said. “He’s improving all the time. He's very even-keeled. He has a great spirit and doesn't get rattled easily. He also knows we believe in him and will continue to go to him. He’s a great person.”

Horne and the rest of his Bulldog teammates will need to be at their best against Tennessee.

The Volunteers (13-4, 6-4) are coming off an 82-71 win over Kentucky and entertain LSU on Saturday, leaving some to wonder if Georgia might be catching Tennessee at a good time.

Crean, however, doesn't buy into that.

“Tennessee poses a lot of problems because of their length, speed, overall physicality, and talent. Rick Barnes has a lot of different ways to attack you, and the Vols' running game is outstanding,” Crean said. “They are really, really good in so many areas. They have All-League type veterans mixed with outstanding young players. (Barnes) has really built that program over his years there to be strong in all areas.”