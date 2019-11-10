Postgame thoughts and observations
It’s amazing how different this 27-0 victory feels compared to 24-17 last week in Jacksonville. When your opponent had lost back-to-back games to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, it sets up a certain expectation of how the victory should “look.” In the end, though, the defense pitched its third shutout of the season, and the Bulldogs are now one victory away from cementing their third straight trip to the SEC Championship game.
Here are my general observations, with our initial, pre-review PFF grades (www.PFF.com).
Defensive effort
Even if Kelly Bryant had played, the Missouri offense was going to be limited in their ability to score points, given its lack of playmakers. Once it was determined Bryant wasn’t playing, the probability of the Bulldogs giving up fewer than 10 points was pretty high. However, no matter the Tigers’ offensive deficiencies, Georgia did nothing to give Missouri any confidence or momentum at all, allowing less than 200 yards of total offense, less than three-and-a-half yards per play, and forcing Missouri into being 4-15 on third and fourth down.
The Bulldogs gave Missouri nothing in the running game; they had the interception and three other pass break-ups in the passing game, allowing just a 56.9 passer rating in total.
While the pressure on the quarterbacks wasn’t as high as it's been recently, there was still enough disruption at key moments to keep the opponent from establishing a rhythm. Richard LeCounte (80.5), Devonte Wyatt (79.2), and J.R. Reed (78.2) continued their standout seasons. Freshman Nakobe Dean (74.7), who played 23 snaps, registered two stops and has found a true role as a coverage linebacker on third downs. This is not a group with one or two dominant players, but rather a unit that is really good everywhere, with few to zero weaknesses and good depth at every position.
