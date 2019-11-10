Even if Kelly Bryant had played, the Missouri offense was going to be limited in their ability to score points, given its lack of playmakers. Once it was determined Bryant wasn’t playing, the probability of the Bulldogs giving up fewer than 10 points was pretty high. However, no matter the Tigers’ offensive deficiencies, Georgia did nothing to give Missouri any confidence or momentum at all, allowing less than 200 yards of total offense, less than three-and-a-half yards per play, and forcing Missouri into being 4-15 on third and fourth down.

The Bulldogs gave Missouri nothing in the running game; they had the interception and three other pass break-ups in the passing game, allowing just a 56.9 passer rating in total.

While the pressure on the quarterbacks wasn’t as high as it's been recently, there was still enough disruption at key moments to keep the opponent from establishing a rhythm. Richard LeCounte (80.5), Devonte Wyatt (79.2), and J.R. Reed (78.2) continued their standout seasons. Freshman Nakobe Dean (74.7), who played 23 snaps, registered two stops and has found a true role as a coverage linebacker on third downs. This is not a group with one or two dominant players, but rather a unit that is really good everywhere, with few to zero weaknesses and good depth at every position.