Advertisement

in other news

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20

Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia

What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia

UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.

 • Jed May
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Florida... Inside.

External content
 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk

PHOTO GALLERY: The Dawg Walk

The Georgia Bulldogs have arrived in Jacksonville and here are the photos. 

 • Radi Nabulsi
Georgia injury tracker for Florida week - HALFTIME UPDATE

Georgia injury tracker for Florida week - HALFTIME UPDATE

UGASports has the latest on Georgia's injuries heading into the Florida game.

 • Jed May

in other news

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20

PHOTOS: Georgia beats Florida 34-20

Scenes from Georgia's 34-20 win over Florida on Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida. 

 • Kathryn Skeean
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia

What Florida head coach Billy Napier said after losing to Georgia

UGASports takes a look at what Florida head coach Billy Napier said following the loss to Georgia.

 • Jed May
LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)

LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Florida)

Follow along our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia vs. Florida... Inside.

External content
 • Patrick Garbin
Advertisement
Published Nov 2, 2024
Postgame Overreaction Show: Georgia vs. Florida
circle avatar
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@pmaharry

Host Paul Maharry is joined by the craziest of Dawg fans to discuss the 34-20 victory for Georgia.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: