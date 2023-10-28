JACKSONVILLE – Running back Daijun Edwards apparently likes playing against Florida. For the second time in as many seasons, the Bulldog senior running back proved too tough to handle, rushing for 95 yards and two scores against the Gators for the second straight year. "I think he's an unbelievably tough kid. Has great vision and balance. People hate tackling him, and he plays behind a really good offensive line and offense. And he makes the most of it," head coach Kirby Smart said. "You've not met a more durable, tough... I mean he picked up a blitz today and he threw it up in there, and he's about 200 pounds and the guy coming is 230-240. It says a lot about him and who he is." Edwards, who finished with 16 carries for 95 yards, rushed for 106 yards, and two scores in last year’s 42-20 win. "He's the most hard-nosed, make some miss, shake and bake ..." wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. "When he gets the ball, I think everyone watches him." Edwards’ effort also marked the second straight 100-yard effort by the Colquitt County native, who has now rushed for 555 yards and a team-best eight touchdowns.

Daijun Edwards rushsed for 100-plus yards and two carries for the second straight game. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

Injury update

There did not appear to be any major injuries for the Bulldogs. However, star Tykee Smith and linebacker C.J. Allen left the game in the second half with what appeared to be minor bumps and bruises.

Welcome back Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

It did not take Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins long to make an impact in his first game back from an injured foot that cost him the last six games. It was the junior’s forced fumble on a sack of quarterback Graham Mertz, which was recovered by Marvin Jones Jr., that set up Edwards’ second touchdown. "We talked about it. Everybody was asked. You never asked about him, so all you have to do is ask. He was back during the week. He's not completely healthy, but we shut him down for six weeks," Smart said. "We felt like it was time for him to come back. He said, coach, this foot's either going to give or it's not. I can't keep sitting. I've gotta go play. He felt really good this week." Smart hopes there's more to come. "I don't think he was in very good shape, but he was an added boost for us, just morale-wise, to get a guy back that we think could've had one of the best years, and he hasn't been able to," Smart said. "So I was really proud of him to get that sack, the first fumble of the season to recover."

Bulldogs don't fall for Gator tricks

Linebacker Smael Mondon was not going to be fooled. Facing a fourth-and-1 play from its own 34-yard line, the Gators faked a sneak by Mertz, snapping the ball instead to running back Trevor Etienne, who made an attempt as if he was going to throw the ball. He never had the chance. Mondon was there almost the same moment the Gator running back received the ball. He was dragged down for a 3-yard loss, but more importantly, a play that gave the Bulldogs back the ball. "You can't put that on me, it was really everybody," Mondon said. "But that was a lot of fun." Three plays later, Edwards scored the first of two touchdowns on a 20-yard run.

As expected, Brock Bowers travels

As expected, Brock Bowers traveled with the team, watching the game from the sidelines. Smart joked regarding the reason he allowed the tight end to make the trip. "I just wanted to make sure he rehabs, put my own eyes on him," Smart said. "No, he's great, he's the spirit of this team. This guy has been in every meeting. He was in the punt walk-through today. He goes to everything. He's front and center, on time, ready to go and still he gets all his rehab done. That's just the kind of kid he is." Smart said Bowers' presence certainly had an effect "Everybody looks at him. We've had other guys get that injury and they disappear for weeks. They come back," Smart said. "He hasn't missed anything. He loved football. and he loves this team."

Turf at EverBank Field was a concern

Smart acknowledged he was worried about the tuft at EverBank Field. "I did ask some people before the game that it was called 'lay and play' and it concerned me because when you do lay and play, is it ready? We do it at our place, and I saw the seams, you know, so I was worried about it," Smart said. "But I never noticed anything during the game. Was somebody complaining about it?" Gator linebacker Shemar James did suffer an injury attributed to the sod, but returned to play in the game. "I asked them. I said, what's the deal? They said they laid it over a week ago. We laid ours yesterday, and we're going to practice on it Monday," Smart said. "It's probably the same stuff. I think they do it all across the country for bowl games and things like that. I did not notice any issues with that, but I did see the seams in the grass."

