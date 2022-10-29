JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Georgia football coach and Bulldog icon Vince Dooley was on the mind of Kirby Smart as he took the podium in his post-game press conference following his team’s 42-20 win over Florida. “It meant a lot for us to win that game for them (the Dooleys) and for all that Vince has meant to our university as such an ambassador to our program and really for all of college football,” Smart said. “I know if he was looking down on that one, he would have enjoyed the first half. I don’t know if he would have enjoyed the second one. He and Erk probably laughed together about it. He’s meant so much to us. In honor of him and their family, it was special.” Quarterback Stetson Bennett agreed. “We didn’t have many moments together, but I talked to him a few times in the training room,” Bennett said. “A guy like that, who has done so much for this university and everybody who’s come through it, there’s always something to learn. It was a pleasure to talk to him in the past and to see him.” Smart said the team had just landed in Jacksonville when he received word of Dooley’s passing Friday afternoon. He was 90 years old. “We took off and weren't aware of anything, then the phones started dinging and the text messages started coming through. Derek (Dooley), his son who I worked on staff with, sent me a text. Claude (Felton) sent me a text,” Smart said. “We knew that it was kind of imminent, and I had got to visit with him a little last week and sat down. He was in the training room, and we got to talk for a little while and, of course, I didn't know that would be the last time.”

Injury update

…Defensive line Jalen Carter returned to action Saturday after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. It didn't take him long to get in the game as he came in on third down during Florida’s first offensive possession and did so throughout the contest. He finished with one tackle. “I couldn’t tell how he looked. I was trying to watch the back end and make sure our adjustments were there. We’ll watch the tape and evaluate it. It was great that he fought himself to get back. He rehabbed himself to get back. He wanted to play. He loves this team. It’s important to him,” Smart said. “In a day and age where some kids don’t care about the team, he cares about the team. He wanted to play. He took on the role we wanted him to take on, and hopefully he continues to get healthy. Look, we need him. We’re missing some guys in depth on the front. As we play more snaps, we struggle, and it showed in the second half there.” …Linebacker Nolan Smith left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his right shoulder/chest area and did not return. "I'm not even sure what it is. I want to say it was a separated shoulder. I don't know how severe it is. We'll find out,” Smart said. “I know that Chaz (Chambliss) came in and did a really good job. Beefy (Robert Beal) did a good job and filled in for him. Marvin (Jones Jr.) had the flu so we couldn't get Marvin in there. We had several guys who were sick coming into the game." …Wide receiver AD Mitchell (ankle) traveled to Jacksonville but did not dress out. …Linebacker Chaz Chambliss dressed out for just the second time this year after an early-season hamstring injury. He came in during Georgia’s fifth defensive series. …Linebacker Smael Mondon (ankle) returned to action. …Running back Kendall Milton (hamstring) dressed but did not play. …Freshman linebacker and special teams player Darris Smith went down injured on the field while covering the first kickoff of the second half. …Amarius Mims went down in the fourth quarter when his left leg was rolled up on by a Florida defender, who fell backward on the play. … Linebacker Rian Davis left the game in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed leg injury. …Left guard Xavier Truss missed the second half of the game with an injury to his toe.

More from the Bulldogs

… Stetson Bennett completed all four of his passes for 54 yards during Georgia’s first scoring drive that Daijun Edwards capped with a 1-yard run. … Georgia finished the first quarter with 186 yards of total offense. Tight ends had five catches for 90 yards. Florida finished the first quarter with 16 total yards. … The Bulldogs had 346 yards of total offense in the first half. Florida had 88. … The Bulldogs changed their third series offensive line with Warren McClendon taking over at left tackle with Amarius Mims going over to right. McClendon moved back to right tackle on the next possession, with Devin Willock taking over at left guard. … Georgia now has won 23 straight regular season games, including their last 16 SEC games in that span. … Georgia’s 555 yards of total offense was the most ever against the Gators, eclipsing the 502 in 1976. … The Bulldogs now lead the UF series 55-44-2. Head coach Kirby Smart is 5-2 against UF and 74-15 overall. …. Georgia came in ranked second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 9.1 points a game. Florida was held to 20 points, including just three in the first half. UF scored 10 points off three Bulldog turnovers. … Georgia collected three sacks on the Gators, who came in having allowed an SEC-low five overall, which ranked fifth in FBS. Senior Chris Smith, sophomore Chaz Chambliss, and freshman Mykel Williams registered sacks. … Florida was limited to 100 yards rushing on 34 attempts (2.9 yards per carry) after leading the SEC at 6.4 yards per carry. … The leading tacklers were sophomore star Javon Bullard with a career-high eight, followed by sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (7) and sophomore Smael Mondon (career-high 7). … The Gators finished with 371 yards of total offense. In the first half, UF had just 88 yards on 28 plays. A big chunk of yards came on a 41-yard completion, and it led to a 52-yard field goal to make it 21-3. … Florida got its first first down with 11:25 left in the first half. … Florida scored only the second rushing TD allowed by the Bulldogs this season, as Trevor Etienne scored from three yards outs to make it 28-10 with 9:34 left in the third quarter. … Georgia came in averaging 41.7 points a game and 526 yards of total offense. Saturday, the Bulldogs registered 42 points and 555 yards of total offense, the most-ever against Florida in a series that dates back to 1904. … Georgia improved to 8-for-9 on 4th down this year after converting a 4th-and-1 at the UGA 34 and a 4th-and-7 at the UF 33. Up 42-20 with 1:39 left, Georgia went for a 4th-and-3 at the UF 34, and it resulted in an incompletion. … Edwards (12 rushes, for career-high 106 yards, 2 TDs) had a one-yard TD for a 7-0 lead in the first, and then In the third quarter, he had a 22-yard scamper for another TD to give him a team-high seven for the year and 11 for his career. It made the score 35-20. … Senior Kenny McIntosh had 90 yards on a career-high 16 carries with 2 TDs. He collected a rushing TD to make it 14-0 with 1:30 remaining in the first. It capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive in 3:28. He picked up his sixth rushing TD and 12th of his career to make it 42-20 when he ran in from four yards out. … The tight ends were the top targets with sophomore Brock Bowers (5 for career-high 154 yards, 1 TD) and junior Darnell Washington (3 for 47 yards). Bowers had his third receiving TD and 16th of his career today on a tipped pass that covered 73 yards. It was his fourth TD catch of 70-plus yards in his career. Also, he has six games with at least 100-plus yards receiving, including two this year. Bowers’ 154 receiving yards was the most-ever by a Bulldog against UF; the former mark was 140 by Shannon Mitchell in 1993. … Georgia went 4-for-4 in the Red Zone with 4 TDs. Coming in today, the Bulldogs ranked 2nd nationally in Red Zone. … Georgia is now 46-for-47 in scoring in the Red Zone with 33 TDs and 13 FGs. Florida finished 2-for-2 with a touchdown and a field goal. … Freshman P Brett Thorson punted only three times (all in the 1st half) for a 39.3 avg. and placed two inside the 20. .. Florida came in leading the nation with the fewest punts (14) and today had six. Georgia ranked 2nd with only 15 and punted thrice. … Kicker Jack Podlesny tallied six points, all on PATs. He handled the kickoffs too. … Georgia is now even in turnover margin this year after having three turnovers today. Opponents have scored 26 points off nine Bulldog miscues after UF got 10 today. UF notched an INT (Jadarrius Perkins) on the first play of the 2nd quarter at the UF 39. It led to a punt after three plays and -2 yards. In the third quarter, UF recovered a fumble by McIntosh at the UGA 27. It led to a field goal to cut it to 28-13. With 4:27 left in the third, UF got another INT (Amari Burney) at the Gator 33. It led to a TD and made the score 28-20.



