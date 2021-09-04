Postgame News and Notes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The absence of sustainable offense Saturday night is certainly a topic Georgia fans will be talking about in the days ahead.
However, as far as discounting a victory over third-ranked Clemson 10-3, quarterback JT Daniels said not on your life.
“Clemson did a great job executing their scheme and making us take what’s there. We’ve got to do better,” Daniels said. “But in terms of am I unhappy? Hell no, we just beat Clemson. I’m happy.”
Daniels was not the only Bulldog who felt that way.
Although Georgia coaches and players know they can’t go through a season scoring zero points, nothing was about to take the shine off what remains a huge Week 1 win.
“It’s a huge win. Anytime you beat Clemson, it’s huge,” safety Christopher Smith said. “This one kind of had a throw-back feel to it; every game I play in feels fun to me. But this one was extra special. Two top five teams—it was fun for sure.”
Head coach Kirby Smart could not agree more.
Even if Georgia lost, Smart said the Bulldogs would have controlled their own fate the remaining part of the year. So, although the winning outcome was not what many were projecting, he’s happy to get it and move on.
“I said all along, and I stand by what I said, whether we won or lost, we controlled our own destiny,” Smart said. “The important thing is we have to get better. What I did find out? We have a lot of resiliency, and when we had to convert, when our offense had to force the ball down the throat of a pretty good defense, we were able to do it.”
Injury Update
As expected, tight end Darnell Washington (left foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (right foot) did not play after undergoing metatarsal surgery just over two weeks ago.
Both players did attend the game, although each wore boots over their injured foot.
Wide receiver Arik Gilbert (personal reasons) did not attend the game.
Walk-on linebacker Matthew Brown also had his foot in a cast, resting on a scooter.
…Although there was not a limit on how many players each team could bring, the Bulldogs traveled 85 to Saturday’s game.
There were also no surprises as far as missing players. In fact, the only surprise was a pleasant one, as wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (knee) dressed but did not play.
…Starting right guard Tate Ratledge had to leave the game during Georgia’s first series after apparently injuring his ankle. He was replaced by Warren Ericson. He didn't return to the game, although he did come back to the sideline with what appeared to be a full cast on his right ankle.
…Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (knee) dressed out but only returned punts, as Smart said the junior was still not feeling 100 percent.
First timers
Players dressing out for the Bulldogs for the first time in their careers included freshmen DL Jonathan Jefferson, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, WR Adonai Mitchell, OL Amarious Mims, OL Austin Blaske, DB Lovasea Carroll, DB Nyland Green, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Kelee Ringo, LB Smael Mondon, LB Xavian Sorey, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB Chaz Chambliss, TE Brock Bowers, and QB Brock Vandagriff.
This and that
…Defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Travon Walker served as upbacks on kickoff return.
… Attendance Saturday at Bank of America Stadium was 74,187.
…With the 10-3 win over No. 2 Clemson, fifth-ranked Georgia is now 11-6 in top 10 matchups under Smart. This matches Georgia’s highest-ranked win under Smart as the Bulldogs defeated No. 2 Oklahoma (54-48 in 2OT) in a CFP semifinal at the 2018 Rose Bowl Game. Before tonight, Georgia’s last win over a top 10 team came to end the 2020 season, when the Bulldogs posted a 24-21 win over previously undefeated No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The last time Georgia posted back-to-back wins over top 10 teams came during the 2018 season, beating No. 9 Florida 36-7 in Jacksonville, and then No. 9 Kentucky 34-17 in Lexington, to clinch an SEC Eastern Division title. Also of note, the Tigers had won 10 straight regular season games against SEC opponents before tonight, dating back to 2014.
… No. 2 Clemson finished the night with three points on 60 plays and 180 yards as the Bulldogs tallied 7 sacks. The Tigers had a streak of 400 yards of total offense in their past 12 games. Georgia carried a shutout through three quarters. In the first half, Georgia held the Tigers to 90 yards (1 rushing yard, 89 passing) on 30 plays. The Tigers' longest play of the night was a 44-yard completion in the fourth quarter. The Tigers scored with 9:08 left in the game on a 22-yard field goal to cut Georgia’s lead to 10-3. Georgia’s leading tackler was safety Lewis Cine with nine, and six different players registered a sack.
… Georgia got sacks from Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean in the first half; Dean added another in the 2nd half. Smith now has six for his career, while Dean has 3.5. Sophomore Jalen Carter notched his first career sack midway through the 3rd quarter, and senior Adam Anderson followed with his first and the 10th of his career. Travon Walker collected his fist sack of the year and now has 4.5 for his career, while Jordan Davis picked up one, too, for six now in his career.
…The seven sacks were the most since a school record 11 against Kentucky in 1999. Georgia also had eight sacks in the 2008 Sugar Bowl win over Hawaii. Georgia blanked the Tigers in the first half, and the last time Georgia did that in a game was in the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, when the Bulldogs led 19-0 and went on to win 26-14. Saturday, Georgia registered its 19th score on defense or special teams in the Kirby Smart era that began in 2016. It was the fifth pick-six and the longest return under Smart. There have been 16 TDs and three safeties. With a non-offensive score, Georgia is now 16-1 under Smart.
… Georgia got 7 points off one interception, while the Tigers got no points off one Bulldog interception. Although it was not a turnover, Clemson recovered a muffed punt return at the 50-yard line with 5:32 left in the first half. It led to a pick-six by senior DB Christopher Smith, a 74-yarder, and following the PAT gave Georgia a 7-0 lead with 2:58 left in the first half. It was the first pick-six by a Bulldog since Eric Stokes versus Florida last year, covering 37 yards. Clemson got an INT at the Georgia 33 with 9:39 left in the 3rd quarter and failed to score, as the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out for minus-9 yards including a pair of sacks.
… Punter Jake Camarda finished with a 43.4 average on five punts, placing four inside the 20, plus a long of 51 yards. Also, he had two kickoffs with one touchback, and one returned for 17 yards. Junior Jack Podlesny went 1-for-2 in field goals, missing a 36-yarder and making a 22-yarder to make him 14-for-18 in his career. He was 1-for-1 in PATs for a total of four points. Kenny McIntosh had one kickoff return for 25 yards.
…Georgia had seven first-time starters tonight: true freshman Ladd McConkey (WR), true freshman Brock Bowers (TE), redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge (RG), redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Prann (C), junior Travon Walker (DE), senior Ameer Speed (LCB) plus his first at Georgia for senior transfer Derion Kendrick (RCB). Clemson won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Senior James Cook (RB), junior JT Daniels (QB) and junior Nakobe Dean (ILB) were the captains.