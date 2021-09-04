Postgame News and Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The absence of sustainable offense Saturday night is certainly a topic Georgia fans will be talking about in the days ahead. However, as far as discounting a victory over third-ranked Clemson 10-3, quarterback JT Daniels said not on your life. “Clemson did a great job executing their scheme and making us take what’s there. We’ve got to do better,” Daniels said. “But in terms of am I unhappy? Hell no, we just beat Clemson. I’m happy.” Daniels was not the only Bulldog who felt that way. Although Georgia coaches and players know they can’t go through a season scoring zero points, nothing was about to take the shine off what remains a huge Week 1 win. “It’s a huge win. Anytime you beat Clemson, it’s huge,” safety Christopher Smith said. “This one kind of had a throw-back feel to it; every game I play in feels fun to me. But this one was extra special. Two top five teams—it was fun for sure.” Head coach Kirby Smart could not agree more. Even if Georgia lost, Smart said the Bulldogs would have controlled their own fate the remaining part of the year. So, although the winning outcome was not what many were projecting, he’s happy to get it and move on. “I said all along, and I stand by what I said, whether we won or lost, we controlled our own destiny,” Smart said. “The important thing is we have to get better. What I did find out? We have a lot of resiliency, and when we had to convert, when our offense had to force the ball down the throat of a pretty good defense, we were able to do it.”

Injury Update

As expected, tight end Darnell Washington (left foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (right foot) did not play after undergoing metatarsal surgery just over two weeks ago. Both players did attend the game, although each wore boots over their injured foot. Wide receiver Arik Gilbert (personal reasons) did not attend the game. Walk-on linebacker Matthew Brown also had his foot in a cast, resting on a scooter. …Although there was not a limit on how many players each team could bring, the Bulldogs traveled 85 to Saturday’s game. There were also no surprises as far as missing players. In fact, the only surprise was a pleasant one, as wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (knee) dressed but did not play. …Starting right guard Tate Ratledge had to leave the game during Georgia’s first series after apparently injuring his ankle. He was replaced by Warren Ericson. He didn't return to the game, although he did come back to the sideline with what appeared to be a full cast on his right ankle. …Wide receiver Kearis Jackson (knee) dressed out but only returned punts, as Smart said the junior was still not feeling 100 percent.



First timers

Players dressing out for the Bulldogs for the first time in their careers included freshmen DL Jonathan Jefferson, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, WR Adonai Mitchell, OL Amarious Mims, OL Austin Blaske, DB Lovasea Carroll, DB Nyland Green, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Kelee Ringo, LB Smael Mondon, LB Xavian Sorey, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB Chaz Chambliss, TE Brock Bowers, and QB Brock Vandagriff.

This and that