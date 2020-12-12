Bulldogs respond to disappointment of last week

Middle linebacker Monty Rice summed it up about as succinctly as he could. He'd been asked if he was surprised that he and his Georgia teammates were able to respond so effectively, after being so disappointed with the postponement of last week’s Senior Day game against Vanderbilt. “No,” said Rice, after the Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points to roll past Missouri Saturday, 49-14. It was as dominating a win for Georgia as it has had all year. The Bulldogs gobbled up a season-high 615 yards, the most since collecting 656 last year against Arkansas State, while the defense limited the Tigers to a mere 200. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart admitted he had no idea what to expect following the disappointment of last week. He should have had a pretty good idea. Along with rushing for 316 yards, the Bulldogs threw for 299 on the arm of JT Daniels, who completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts and three scores. “I never know whether that’s gonna translate to Saturday, that’s what scared me. I told the coaches, I’m worried we’re going to leave it on the practice field,” he said. “But man, Monday and Tuesday were just incredible. They were in great spirits; they were fired up.” Wide receiver George Pickens, along with running backs Zamir White, and Daijun Edwards also enjoyed huge days. Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, with White (12 carries for 126) and the freshman Edwards (11-103) accounting for much of the offensive damage for the Bulldogs. Smart was asked if he thought this was a statement game for his team. “I don’t know if it was a statement game. I do know that our kids responded to that. They got tired of the criticism because of the two games, the two biggest games, when we didn’t play our best,” he said. “That probably had something to do with who we were playing. But I think Missouri is a good football team, I really do. It’s a team that’s growing, is getting better, and we were able to overpower them there in the second half.”

Injury update

The Bulldogs appeared to escape Saturday's win unscathed. Nose guard Jordan Davis returned to the field for the first time in over month, earning the start in Saturday’s game. Davis injured his elbow against Kentucky back on Oct. 31, and had missed the Bulldogs’ past three games. With Trey Hill (knee) out, Warren Ericson made the start at center. Running back Kendall Milton (knee) and Richard LeCounte (concussion/ribs) did not play.



Quotables

Smart on the weather conditions and Georgia’s enthusiasm: “The weather conditions probably limited both offenses a little bit in terms of being able to do things. "Look, you can make an excuse and say well, Missouri is not that good, Georgia should beat them. You can say that all you want. But, at the end of the day, those kids showed up, they played and played physical and fast. They practiced really hard all week, when across the country. that’s not happening at every place.” Smart on Daijun Edwards: "Daijun Edwards, man—all he does is take advantage of opportunities. I thought he had some runs today that were just incredible. And people are like, 'Well it's mop-up duty.' They had the same players in. They had the starters in, and we had our second line in, and he made people miss. He's powerful. He runs the ball hard. I love the kid. He never complains, plays hard on special teams. We have to continue to find roles for him, good football player. He comes from Colquitt County, where they know how to play football down there, and he does a really good job."

This and that