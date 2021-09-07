Podcast: Recruiting impact of Georgia's win versus Clemson

A much-talked-about matchup with the Clemson Tigers is in the books for the Georgia Bulldogs. While one game certainly doesn't make a decision either for or against Georgia with members of the Class of 2022 and beyond, it can plant seeds of thought. Prospects like Oscar Delp and Bear Alexander had to have been intrigued by the performance that Georgia turned in this past Saturday. Seeing Georgia utilize players at their respective positions and the talk from coaches come to fruition is something that all prospects are looking for from the teams that are recruiting them.

As is done each Monday, the UGASports recruiting staff gives the latest on where Georgia stands with some top remaining targets in the current recruiting cycle. Also, the focus starts to shift toward 2023. There are many in-state targets in the Class of 2023 that Georgia is prioritizing heavily.

Is Georgia making inroads at schools they've not succeeded in pulling talented prospects from before? Are there superstars emerging in the Class of 2024? Find that out and here questions from members of the UGASports Vault answered on the latest edition of Georgia Recruiting: RUMORS vs. FACTS on the UGASports YouTube channel and podcast platforms.