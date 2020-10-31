UGASports - Pickens, McIntosh to miss UK game

LEXINGTON, KY – Fifth-ranked Georgia will be without either wide receiver George Pickens or running back Kenny McIntosh for today’s game at Kentucky.

On Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that the sophomore wide receiver was dealing with an upper-body injury, which sources claim is a pectoral strain, but that he was able to practice.

However, sources also stated that Pickens’ participation was in a limited capacity, and they now tell us that he did not travel with the team to Lexington.

This confirms our notes in the Georgia 3-2-1 Report published on Friday that both would miss the game.

Georgia officials have yet to confirm that Pickens, who has 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, did not make the trip.

With Pickens out, the Bulldogs will lean on leading receiver Kearis Jackson, freshmen Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, senior Demetris Robertson, and junior Matt Landers to handle the bulk of the receiving duties.

McIntosh has been dealing with what Smart has described as a ‘banged-up” knee suffered in the first half of the game at Alabama two weeks ago. He is not expected to play today.

The sophomore is third on the team in rushing with 19 carries for 98 yards while averaging 36 yards on six kickoff returns.