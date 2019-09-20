PFF Matchup: UGA vs Notre Dame
Georgia (3-0) will take on Notre Dame (2-0) in a top 10 match-up Saturday evening in Athens. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs are coming off a 55-0 win over Arkansas State, and the No. 7 ranked Irish are ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news