FORT LAUDERDALE – Friday’s final press conference before Saturday’s Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN) saw Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offer updates on Amarius Mims, Brock Bowers, and Damon Wilson. Smart confirmed that Mims is indeed in Miami and with the team. He will practice with the team today. UPDATE: Bowers has arrived and was also practicing with the team on Friday. Wilson, meanwhile, will not play with the team after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. A full recovery is expected. Smart was less clear about the status of tight end Bowers who, like Mims, did not travel to South Florida with the rest of the team. When asked about Bowers’ availability, Smart said, “We’ll see.” Bowers, who went down with a high ankle sprain at Vanderbilt before undergoing tightrope surgery, returned to play Ole Miss but has not been 100 percent since the surgery. 'It's pretty remarkable the numbers he hit, and what he was able to do as he came back. He kind of changed the culture of the work ethic around here, especially on our offense," Smart said. "To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years, he has been pretty remarkable. I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice. He set a standard that will be there for a long time."

Daniel Harris is not in the portal after all

Daniel Harris sent out a message on Twitter that he was in the NCAA transfer portal. That’s not the case. When asked a question about Bulldogs in the portal, Smart said Harris was not in the portal after all. “Just because someone posts it doesn’t mean it’s true,” Smart said with a slight smile.



Smart mum on Thursday practice

Smart did not answer a question when quizzed about where the Bulldogs practiced on Thursday. "We got a little bit in. I'm not going to get into the details of all that," Smart said. "But we got a little bit of work done and just tried to get out in some fresh air to get out of that hotel. It was rainy. It was wet and nasty all day, and we did not want to stay cooped up in the hotel, so were able to move around a little bit and get out, and we'll do the same thing today. The media was supposed to be able to watch for 15 minutes before receiving an email from Orange Bowl officials stating its viewing time was being “rescheduled” until Friday afternoon. Although Smart would not say, multiple sources confirmed that Georgia practiced at the University of Miami, like Florida State, a member of the ACC. The Seminoles did not have practice scheduled for Thursday.

Searels improving, but is "grumpy"

Smart said offensive line coach Stacy Searels is improving after coming down with pneumonia which has kept him at the hospital in Athens. "Yeah, Stacy was a little sick before the Christmas break, and the break, I thought we had three or four days off, and we thought he would bounce back. Then when he got ready to come back to work the 25th, he was still struggling," Smart said. "Ron (Courson) had to check in. We feel like he's doing really well. He's moving around in the hospital now in Athens. I don't think he's going to make it down for the game. They don't want to move him right now, but he's up and moving and recovered." Smart quipped he just feels sorry for Searels' wife Trish. "His wife Trish said he's ornery as hell, so she's having to deal with him, but he's got a wonderful wife and two daughters, " Smart said. "I know he'll bounce back."



Funny exchange between Smart and Norvell

The most humorous moment during Friday's press conference came during an exchange between Smart and FSU coach Mike Norvell when Georgia's coach was asked to recall his favorite moment as a young coach at Valdosta State. Smart: "My favorite memory would be beating Central Arkansas." Norvell: "I knew you were going to bring that up." Smart: "No, I'm just kidding. I think we had a game there we were down a lot of points." Norvell: "It was 31-7 first half and good halftime adjustments there." Smart: "Were you playing then?" Norvell: “Yes." Smart: "That's crazy, 31-7."

