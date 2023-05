SAVANNAH, Ga. - Home can feel like many different things for a top recruit.

For some, it's a campus or city where they feel at ease. Others see it as finding their place in a certain scheme.

For Elijah Griffin, Georgia gives off that feeling thanks to defensive line coach Tray Scott. The bond between those two has the Bulldogs in a strong position for the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

"Every time I go up there, it just feels like home," Griffin said. "Georgia, it’s a really good spot."