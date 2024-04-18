The resemblance is striking.

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Georgia’s Leighton Finley could pass as a doppelganger for 6-6, 225-pound Chicago White Sox pitcher and former Bulldog Jonathan Cannon.

Both are blond, both are right-handed, and both like the No. 12. Even their delivery and repertoire of pitches are similar.

“I’ve gotten that a lot since last year,” Finley laughed before practice on Thursday. “People tell me you look like Jonathan Cannon; you throw like him, and you’re wearing his number. I’m like OK, maybe I should watch this guy more.”

Cannon and Finley missed playing with each other by a year.

Last year was Finley’s first year in college baseball, while Cannon made his big league debut Wednesday afternoon with the Chicago White Sox after being drafted in the third round in the summer of 2022.

Cannon accounted well for himself, allowing just one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He left in position for his first win but failed to pick up the victory after the bullpen couldn't hold a 2-1 lead.

“He’s a stud,” Finley said. “It’s crazy. It’s basically telling us that it can be done (reach the Major Leagues), and he’s a prime example.”

An effort Friday night against Ole Miss similar to last week’s showing against Missouri won’t hurt his pro chances.

In five innings, Finley allowed just one run on five hits with six strikeouts, giving head coach Wes Johnson the kind of starting pitching boost Johnson has been needing.

Although he’s yet to reach six innings in any of the nine starts Finely has made his year, getting deeper in games remains the goal.

“I’m trying. I’m getting there. It’s a struggle right now,” Finley said. “It’s gotten better throughout the year, and it’s definitely something I’m working toward.”

He’s not the only one.

Senior Charlie Goldstein is the only Bulldog starter to go more than six innings this year and he’s currently sidelined with shoulder fatigue.

With 40 innings pitched, Finley has already surpassed the 27 innings he threw last year, a factor Johnson admits he’ll be watching.

“Looking at all of our guys, for the most part now, especially with Charlie and the setback he has, now they get to the point where they can get six innings, but they’ve also thrown more innings than they ever have in their careers,” Johnson said. “Now, you’re going to have to see the other part of the curve come down. You may see them get six, but you may start to see a little of this

"Christian Mracna for example has already thrown as many innings as he did last year. Leighton is the same way. So, you’re managing that, while still trying to push them to that six-inning point as well.”

However, going deeper in games remains one of Finley’s goals.

“I want to go further and finish guys in certain counts,” Finley said. “I need to not go deep in counts, and when I get ahead, just finish guys with better pitches instead of leaving them out there.”