Official visitors react to star-studded weekend in Athens

To say there's plenty of star power in Athens this weekend is an understatement.

Arch Manning, TJ Shanahan, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs - those are just a few of the official visitors making the trip to Athens this weekend. The Georgia coaching staff will be busy throughout the weekend as it hosts some of the top prospects in the country.

The UGASports.com staff will also be busy compiling posts and reactions from these top prospects. Check out our live thread of visitor reactions. We will continue updating the thread throughout the weekend.

