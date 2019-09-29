Count 'The Brauntosaurus' Joshua Braun among those who walked away impressed with last Saturday's showing in Sanford Stadium.

“It was very special," he said. "Georgia has such a great fan base, and the players are lucky to have fans so invested in them. I’m also lucky to be able to go to that university and have that fan base supporting me. The stadium itself was amazing with all the lights, end zone stands, and Jumbotron. It’s just phenomenal.”



