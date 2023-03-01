Nolan Smith rips transfers, defends Carter, more
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - During his four years at Georgia, Nolan Smith garnered a reputation as one of the best interviews on the team. His NFL Combine session with reporters certainly lived up to that billing.
Smith hit on topics such as his Georgia career, what he expects in his NFL future, and more on Wednesday. But his most passionate comments came in response to a question about why he, a former five-star recruit, stuck around and bided his time at Georgia.
"Kids need to hear this. Stick it out. Just because things get tough, don't run away from things," Smith said. "In life, when things get tough, you're going to quit on your wife, you're going to quit on your kids? You're going to transfer on your wife and kids when things get tough? If you're married to your wife for 10 years and she gets cancer, you're just going to get up and leave? That's how I think of it. You be a man of character no matter what you do and that's how my mom raised me."
Smith came to Georgia as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2019 class. He recalled his first fall practice and getting a wake-up call to the realities of college football.
"I will never forget my first fall camp practice, Solomon Kindley broke my nose," Smith said. "It was just leaking. I was like, 'No, I’m not going out sad.' I put a tampon in it, cut it, and we went to work. I would never forget it. That was my setting moment. I was like, oh yeah, this box at Georgia is real."
Smith learned from the likes of Azeez Ojulari as he developed into a contributor. He assumed a bigger role as the years went on, growing into a staple of a stout Bulldog front seven.
The Savannah native's career reached the pinnacle with a 2021 national championship, Georgia's first in 41 years. The combine is held at the same stadium where that drought ended, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"Me and Robert Beal, we went in the locker room," Smith said. "We're roommates here so we were reminiscing when we got our X-rays. I was like, "Beal, this was the first one in 41 years, we were right here.' That's crazy. Now we got two of them things.”
Smith didn't play in this year's national championship game due to a shoulder injury. He spent the last couple of months of his career as a "glorified graduate assistant." He said that role helped him realize he wants to be a football coach later on in his life, maybe starting in high school.
That injury has healed enough to allow Smith to participate in on-field drills at the Combine this week. He also will work out at Georgia's Pro Day on March 15.
Looking ahead, Smith mentioned inside linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson as players who will take over his role as the "juice guy", supplying energy to their teammates. He also provided a glimpse into Kirby Smart's mindset that helps keep the program going year after year.
"He pushes kids every day to be themselves and be better," Smith said. "Just because you’re a first-round or you’re projected top 10, you’re going to come in there and he’s going to coach you every day. That’s what everyone should want. Most guys don’t want to be coached. Most guys don’t want to be talked about and be like, no man, don’t talk to me like that. Coach Smart’s going to do it."
More quotes
On hearing from former Georgia teammates about the draft process: "Nah, I called them and asked a couple of questions. Nakobe helps me out a lot. That's my guy. That's my middle linebacker. We see eye to eye on a lot of things because we made a lot of the same calls in the box man. We were saying 'tight right' and stuff, yelling it together. 'Empty' checks, we're yelling at the same time together. That's the type of connection we had as linebackers. Me, him and Quay [Walker], man it was fun. Even Travon [Walker]. I loved playing with those guys, and I'm going to miss it. I promise you."
On playing the run: "Man I'm country, and all I can say is I'm strong. I know I don't look like it but at the point of attack, I like to get after it. I play like my hair is on fire. Most people are like, 'You're not strong.' I told Quay after workouts in South Georgia, I used to go move hay bales. After I lifted weights I would help move hay bales and Quay would throw watermelons on the back of a truck after workouts. After we ran. That's just one thing we do in the south."
On if Georgia has surpassed Alabama as the program to beat in the SEC: "I wouldn’t say that, man. You’re crazy. Now you’re just trying to get fuel for Alabama. Alabama’s a great team. I’m smarter than that, man. You’re trying to set me up for failure. Nick Saban is one of the best coaches ever, are you crazy? They will always be a contender. They will always be in it. I’m just going to stand up here and not say RTR, but I’m going to just say they’re a great program. If anything, Bama and Georgia are equally equivalent. I wouldn’t even say that, they have more rings than us."
On Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon: " Ten and two, that’s what I call them. Like 10 and two on the handle, 10 and two are going to take it, Smael Mondon and Pop. Those guys are going to be the juice guys. They’re going to get us to the next level. They’re going to get us lined up."
On his expectations for Georiga next season: "Coach Schumann back another year, I’m so excited. That defense is rolling. I saw Coach Monken earlier, man, I love Coach Monken to death. He’s a great play caller. I wish he would have stayed, but people have got greater callings in life. That’s what he decided to do. Coach Bobo’s going to do an amazing job. Now you’ve got me on my spiel about Georgia, man. I can’t wait. I’m excited to see those boys play. I’m going to be at the first game on the sideline. I’m not going to have the same role. I’m probably going to be in some jeans, laid back. I think 10 and two will really take that over."
Smith defends Jalen Carter
One of Smith's former teammates stole the headlines on Wednesday. Projected top-five pick Jalen Carter ended up not speaking with reporters after warrants were issued by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department with charges of Reckless driving and Racing.
Before that became public, Smith defended Carter in front of reporters.
"I just want to go ahead and clear this up right now to y'all, JC is just misunderstood," Smith said. "He is probably one of my favorite teammates to play with. He's one of those guys I just look to my left and nod my head. He already knows we're on the same page. I love pass rushing with him. Being around him in the locker room around him, he's an amazing friend, an amazing guy to work out."
Smith added that it "bothers me deeply" when people question Carter's character.
"People just don't know," Smith said. "If you can't question somebodies character... if you question my character, that's an insult and I hope you're ready to fight if you question my character."