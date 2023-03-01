INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - During his four years at Georgia, Nolan Smith garnered a reputation as one of the best interviews on the team. His NFL Combine session with reporters certainly lived up to that billing.

Smith hit on topics such as his Georgia career, what he expects in his NFL future, and more on Wednesday. But his most passionate comments came in response to a question about why he, a former five-star recruit, stuck around and bided his time at Georgia.

"Kids need to hear this. Stick it out. Just because things get tough, don't run away from things," Smith said. "In life, when things get tough, you're going to quit on your wife, you're going to quit on your kids? You're going to transfer on your wife and kids when things get tough? If you're married to your wife for 10 years and she gets cancer, you're just going to get up and leave? That's how I think of it. You be a man of character no matter what you do and that's how my mom raised me."

Smith came to Georgia as the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2019 class. He recalled his first fall practice and getting a wake-up call to the realities of college football.

"I will never forget my first fall camp practice, Solomon Kindley broke my nose," Smith said. "It was just leaking. I was like, 'No, I’m not going out sad.' I put a tampon in it, cut it, and we went to work. I would never forget it. That was my setting moment. I was like, oh yeah, this box at Georgia is real."

Smith learned from the likes of Azeez Ojulari as he developed into a contributor. He assumed a bigger role as the years went on, growing into a staple of a stout Bulldog front seven.

The Savannah native's career reached the pinnacle with a 2021 national championship, Georgia's first in 41 years. The combine is held at the same stadium where that drought ended, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"Me and Robert Beal, we went in the locker room," Smith said. "We're roommates here so we were reminiscing when we got our X-rays. I was like, "Beal, this was the first one in 41 years, we were right here.' That's crazy. Now we got two of them things.”

Smith didn't play in this year's national championship game due to a shoulder injury. He spent the last couple of months of his career as a "glorified graduate assistant." He said that role helped him realize he wants to be a football coach later on in his life, maybe starting in high school.

That injury has healed enough to allow Smith to participate in on-field drills at the Combine this week. He also will work out at Georgia's Pro Day on March 15.

Looking ahead, Smith mentioned inside linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson as players who will take over his role as the "juice guy", supplying energy to their teammates. He also provided a glimpse into Kirby Smart's mindset that helps keep the program going year after year.

"He pushes kids every day to be themselves and be better," Smith said. "Just because you’re a first-round or you’re projected top 10, you’re going to come in there and he’s going to coach you every day. That’s what everyone should want. Most guys don’t want to be coached. Most guys don’t want to be talked about and be like, no man, don’t talk to me like that. Coach Smart’s going to do it."