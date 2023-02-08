If Georgia didn’t have the luxury that is Brock Bowers, you have to wonder just how the coaching staff would have utilized Darnell Washington as a receiver. With Bowers being the focal point of the passing game, Washington’s humongous body was used in the most efficient and team-first manner possible. And this proved great for everyone involved.

At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Washington was a tremendous asset as a run blocker, repeatedly pancaking defenders while paving the way for Georgia’s rushing attack. And when Washington was a receiving option, he was often a mismatch for whichever defender had the unfortunate task of matching up next to him.

Georgia will miss Washington more than the stat sheet signals. While his 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns were less than half of Bowers’ numbers, Washington proved to be an immense figure on offense. He’s likely going to be a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL draft based on his frame.

You can't help but think that Washington's NFL career will statistically dwarf what he did at Georgia.

The Bulldogs will miss Washington and hope that his replacement will be able to put forth similar production in 2023. As it stands, the Bulldogs do have a rising sophomore who will look to carry the torch the best he can.

Next man up: Oscar Delp

2022 season: As the third tight end in Georgia’s offense, Delp saw the field for less than 15 percent of Georgia’s total snaps in the regular season with Bowers and Washington dominating the position. Delp caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

2023 outlook: He’s not 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds like Washington. But at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, with plenty of room to add some muscle if needed, Delp has the athleticism and strength to be a factor in both Georgia’s rushing and passing attacks.

“Obviously, he’s going to grow a ton and he’s moving great, a lot better,” head coach Kirby Smart said in December. “That’s a huge part of it, is building trust with the (offensive) coordinator and the quarterbacks and your own coach. He’s been making more plays and getting stronger and faster. He’s learned a lot since he got here.

“He’s always been strong and super athletic. I think for him it is building trust, like I said. The only way to do that is to do it every single day and that’s all it really takes for him to be super consistent in what he does.”

Delp is in great position to be the No. 2 tight end, although he will need to do what he can to hold off freshmen Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie for the spot. Things could change even further if Georgia ends up with the nation’s top tight end prospect Duce Robinson, who is still deciding whether to play college football or go to the MLB draft.

2023 prediction: It’s hard not to imagine Delp beginning the year as Georgia’s second tight end behind Bowers. However, if Robinson joins the Bulldogs, things could certainly change. But as it stands now, a solid projection for Delp is to play between 55 and 60 percent of Georgia’s snaps and to catch 25 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns.