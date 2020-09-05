Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out from the upcoming season due to fears over Covid-19 apparently did catch head coach Kirby Smart by surprise.

During Saturday’s post-scrimmage Zoom interview with reporters, Smart revealed that he first learned of Newman’s intentions on Tuesday, before the formal announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s really irrelevant. It is not important at this point and time. We're moving forward. We respect Jamie; I respect Jamie. He’s done a tremendous job. I respect any kid that chooses to opt out,” Smart said. “He came and let me know Tuesday. It was a non-practice day for us. It was the day we went over to the Hunter-Holmes Academic Center. He let me know, then he announced it on Wednesday.”

Newman’s decision leaves Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, true freshman Carson Beck, and junior Stetson Bennett as the four quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

“It’s a work in progress. We had guys today who went out and practiced well. It almost feels like you really want the guys to assume the lead, take the lead, and that hasn't happened yet. You’re liable to have a great play or a great series, and come back with a boneheaded mistake or a turnover,” Smart said. “Nobody has really just taken charge and taken over. I wish I could say that. Both JT and D’Wan went with the ones today. Carson went with the 2s a lot, then JT and D’Wan went with the 2s a little bit. Stetson went with the 3s. We don't have a guy who is way ahead. I don’t know what to say other than we’re going to keep competing, and we’re trying to find the best one.”

Although Daniels is considered the favorite by many, Smart said the redshirt sophomore has still not been cleared for contact, although he expects Daniels will be cleared by the time the Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas rolls around.

At least that’s the hope.

“I'm under the assumption that is going to happen, but that's not my decision. Basically, that's the medical decision. You know he’s cleared to practice, which, for quarterbacks is unique, because they’re not out there getting hit every day,” Smart said. “They’re non-contact. So we expect him to be cleared by the first game. But that’s not a complete certainty. I know Ron (Courson) feels confident that he is far enough post-op, and he has enough strength in his leg to be in a good position to be able to play. But that’s going to boil down to Ron and our doctors making that call.”

As far as Mathis is concerned, there are still some growing pain to sort through.

But Smart is hopeful, noting the experience he received running the Bulldogs’ scout team last year has helped his cause in fall camp.

“That time of last season he was getting all the reps with the scout team, which is really helpful, because you get to feel the rush,” Smart said. “You’ve got one of the best defenses in the country coming at you [while you have] a makeshift offensive line a lot of times on scout team. So you feel that pressure, and you get to go and compete. He got to take a lot of reps regarding that. But he's in a little bit of a different system. It’s not like he was in the same system he was in last year.”