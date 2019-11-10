“I’d like to give Kirby [Smart] and his entire organization a lot of credit. They’re a solid, really, really good football team—and really in every area,” Odom said. “Game planning heading into [the game], we knew we’d have some struggles moving the ball in certain situations.”

Following No. 6 Georgia’s 27-0 victory over Missouri, Tigers’ head coach Barry Odom and a few of his players met with the media to discuss their loss to the Bulldogs in Athens.

...Making his first start under center for the injured Kelly Bryant, sophomore quarterback Taylor Powell struggled to move the Missouri offense for the most part. The Tigers, who entered the game averaging 428.5 yards per game this season, were limited by Georgia’s stalwart defense to only 198 yards and 3.4 yards per play. Before being relieved by third-stringer Connor Bazelak, Powell completed only 10 of 22 passes for 84 yards and was intercepted once.

“We didn’t get the job done,” Powell replied when asked about having to make his first collegiate start on the road against a really good defense. “I thought we did a lot of things good, but it seemed like every time we got a drive going, something would happen. I put a lot of that on me, and I have to be a lot better. It was a great experience and a great first start, but obviously I’m not happy with the result.”

...According to Odom, Missouri’s difficulties on offense were more about Georgia’s tremendous pass coverage than anything else. The Bulldogs’ Richard LeCounte made his second interception of the season. Tyrique Stevenson totaled two pass breakups, while Mark Webb and J.R. Reed each had one.

“You also have to look at the [coverage] guys we were going up against tonight,” Odom said. “[Because of them] we didn’t get open.”

…As was the case last week against Florida, Georgia’s success on third down—both offensively and defensively—was an integral reason for its victory. The Bulldogs converted a respectable 8 of 18 on third down, while limiting Missouri to 4 of 14.

“There were a couple of times on third down, we’d put the ball up, and… We just got to go make those plays—focus on contesting catches,” said Missouri receiver Barrett Banister, who finished with three receptions for 31 yards. “Third downs are important. They can be the difference in the game.”

…At times, Georgia’s passing game struggled, as well. After a brilliant performance against Florida, Bulldog quarterback Jake Fromm completed just 13 of 29 passes for 173 yards. He did throw two touchdowns and had no interceptions. Although Odom praised Fromm and his talented receiving corps, the Missouri head coach was pleased with his secondary’s effort against the pass.

“Jake Fromm is such a savvy, really experienced, competitive dude who can make every throw,” Odom said. “[Georgia’s] receivers, they have opportunities to make plays down the field. Their size, their strength, their speed, their long-catch radius—it’s a great group. And I thought, for the most part, [we] played with an aggressive nature defensively in the way we covered.”