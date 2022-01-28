Mike Bobo returns to the Georgia staff

There’s a familiar face back working at the Butts-Mehre Building with the Georgia football team. Mike Bobo has reunited with Kirby Smart, starting duties Friday in a support staff role with the team.

UGASports confirmed the news after reporting the likelihood of this happening on Monday.

Another board source stated Bobo told the Thomasville High awards banquet on Wednesday that he had accepted the job.

Bobo has not responded to a request for comment and Georgia officials have yet to release a statement announcing his hire.

It comes as little surprise that Bobo is back in Athens after being fired from his job as Auburn’s offensive coordinator a few weeks ago. His son Drew Bobo has signed with the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman.

Bobo’s relationship with Smart goes back to their playing days together with Georgia under former coach Jim Donnan.

The former Bulldogs quarterback spent 14 years on the staff of Mark Richt, before becoming the head coach at Colorado State, later taking on jobs as the offensive coordinator at both South Carolina and Auburn.

Bobo, 47, also served as South Carolina’s interim head coach when current Bulldog co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was fired two years ago.



