Malaki Starks makes no secret where his allegiance lies.

During a 7-on-7 at Jefferson High School, Starks sported Georgia gloves and a Georgia towel. It didn't take much investigating to spot the 2022 Bulldog commit on the field.

Starks plans to enroll early at Georgia. In just a few months, he'll be wearing the red and black for real.

"I'm really excited," Starks said.