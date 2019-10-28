"I am thankful for each one and I am just going to keep working."

"I love the offers, they are great schools and they started to come a lot sooner than I thought. I have been working and I was hoping I would get an offer sometime, but this all has taken me by surprise.

"I am really young, so getting these offers is pretty cool, but I am not one that likes a lot of attention, so I am just staying focused on the team, what I am doing right now and trying to do what I can to help Jefferson get better.

The 6-foot-2, 191 pound sophomore picked up his first offer from South Carolina September 30, then over the next few days, he added offers from Florida , Georgia , Georgia Tech , LSU and Tennessee .

Out of the schools that have offered, Starks has only visited the one right down the road in Athens. He has already attended two Georgia home games and he grew up watching the Bulldogs.

"It felt great getting an offer from a school I have been watching play since I was little. I like what they are doing there and when I watch them play, I see one big family.

"I have gotten to know coach Smart and coach Warren, both are great guys and it really felt amazing when I got the offer from Georgia. I will get back up there and start looking at them differently now that I have the offer."

He has been invited to games by Alabama, Clemson, South Carolina and others. It is still early and Starks has not gotten out much, but with the offers starting to roll in, he is doing homework on each that offers.

"I have been researching schools since they offered," said Starks. "I do not know much about them yet, but I am starting to learn. I am looking them up, seeing what I can find out about LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and schools like that.

"I want to get out and see different places, but I really have not been outside of Georgia much yet. With these offers though and wanting to find out about the other schools, I will be taking visits out of the state soon."

Starks has been playing quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back this season, so he is an athlete. He is open to playing anywhere on the next level and he feels that will play itself out when he gets to the next level.

He said he is going into this process with an open mind and will look at all schools that offer him.