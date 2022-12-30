Malaki Starks' freshman season began with a trip.

The safety stumbled on one of the first plays of his career, a deep shot thrown his way by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. But Starks' athletic gifts still allowed him to come down with a nearly one-handed interception, sending Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy.

Starks has been one of the best true freshmen in college football, starting all but one game at safety for Georgia this season. But the journey hasn't always been a smooth one.

"I got here in the spring and I was lost," Starks said. "As spring went on, it got easier and easier. I started learning things that I didn’t know. I watched some other guys come in during the summer and it probably wasn’t as easy because they didn’t have as much time. I think everything’s about time when you get here."

Enrolling early at Georgia helped Starks "way more than I thought it would." He got a few months head start on learning the playbook and getting acclimated to the demands of an elite program.

Like most highly-touted recruits, Starks always stood out as the best player on the field in high school. He quickly realized that had changed when he got to Athens.

"I accepted the challenge to go out there and get stronger, get faster, compete every single day," Starks said. "It’s definitely a different challenge because when you get on the field, everybody is a Malaki Starks. Everybody is a Brock Bowers, everybody is a Kenny McIntosh. Everybody is the same or even better than you. It’s just really having the heart to go out there and compete and say I want to get better."

Veterans helped Starks develop as well. Safety Dan Jackson gave Starks his phone number early in spring and told the freshman to call him any time with questions or problems.

Starks took him up on that offer. Jackson always answered, even after Starks' late-night film sessions with fellow freshman Ja'Corey Thomas.

That dedication to the mental side of the game carried through the summer. When Starks went home to spend time with his family, his playbook came along for the ride.

"I think the best way to learn and actually know what you’re doing is spend time outside of the building," Starks said. "When I came home, I obviously would spend time with my family, but I also needed to keep learning, which I still am. I think it takes a lot. I just think you’ve got to keep going and keep building on it."

Starks came into fall camp just hoping to see the field in any way possible. He began to feel a few days into camp that he'd carved out a role for himself.

Of course, that role turned out to be bigger than he imagined. Starks climbed the defensive depth chart and played his first collegiate snaps in the second series against Oregon.

That's when he turned a possible blunder into one of Georgia's plays of the year.

"I didn’t think (Nix) was going to throw it," Starks said. "I turned around and the ball was coming at me. I was like, oh. Then I started running and I went to go turn around. I started falling. I tripped. That’s why I fell backwards, because I tripped. I thought I was going to miss it. I thought, this is going to be like my fourth play, he’s going to catch it on me on national television, I’m going to look dumb. I just tried to stay calm. As I was falling, the ball came closer. I just jumped backwards and I ended up catching it."

That play kickstarted Starks' freshman campaign. He has started every game since, amassing 63 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

There have also been freshman mistakes. Starks has had his ups and downs, including in the SEC Championship Game against LSU. Communication has been his biggest focus as far as improvement during his first season.

"When you come from high school to college, high school is definitely not as big as college," Starks said. "The communication’s different. There’s a lot more that goes into it at the college level. I think when I got here, I was a freshman. I didn’t want to say the wrong thing and mess anybody up. I think it’s just gaining that confidence to go out there and just talk and have fun."

Starks said he didn't have one moment where things started clicking for him. Instead, he said he's focused on the gradual learning process he's still going through every day.

If he keeps following his current career arc, his ceiling knows no limit. But first, he's focused on capping his freshman season with a national championship.

"I’m still learning. I’d say there are big expectations," Starks said. "It’s just been a wonderful experience. It’s been a blessing, a dream come true. Everything that you can think of."