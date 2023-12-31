Safety Javon Bullard and cornerback Kamari Lassiter both made their announcements official on Sunday morning, a day after the Bulldogs beat Florida State in the Orange Bowl, 63-3.

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two of Georgia’s top players in the secondary announced on Instagram that they are headed to the NFL.

Head coach Kirby Smart revealed during Georgia’s post-game press conference that Lassiter, a two-year starter, had received a first-second round grade by the NFL, noting he was actually surprised the junior elected to play in the Orange Bowl.

A Savannah native, Lassiter proved to be one the most consistent defenders in the SEC, shutting down other team’s top receivers on a regular basis.

He was a second-team member of the Coaches All-SEC team.

Bullard, meanwhile, was one of the team’s most physical players.

The Milledgeville native played the star position during Georgia’s national title run in 2022, before moving to safety this year.

He finished as the team’s third-leading tackler with 56.