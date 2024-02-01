MOBILE – Ladd McConkey had a number of reasons for wanting to take part in the Senior Bowl here at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

One of the biggest is showing NFL personnel he’s healthy after last year’s injury-plagued campaign with the Bulldogs.

“I just wanted another opportunity to come out and show people I’m healthy, show what I can do,” McConkey said. “I’m feeling a lot better. But every single player here is probably feeling something. We haven’t played football in a month, but other than that I’m feeling pretty good.”

Through two days of practice for Saturday’s game (1 p.m., NFL Network), McConkey has more than held his own, even drawing comparisons from analysts to Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Social media has been chock full of posts depicting the former Bulldog star, whose efforts during 1-on-1s have opened more than a few eyes.

“It kind of lets you show your personality, how you run routes a little bit. The bigger guys, you get to see them run the go-routes, go up and get it, where the intermediate guys like me have to show their speed, change of direction, stuff like that,” McConkey said of the 1-on-1 sessions. “It's just another chance to show you can run routes, and you know how, really. It shows that you understand leverage, speed and quickness, stuff like that.”

McConkey and Georgia’s other Senior Bowl participants had some high-level support to watch them take part in Wednesday’s drills.

Head coach Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon were among the Bulldog staff that showed up to watch.

“It means a lot that he came out to support us, and hang out a little bit,” said McConkey. “It’s always good to see him.”

The feeling is mutual.

Smart typically does not make the trip for Senior Bowl practice but did on this occasion.

While McConkey’s matriculation to Georgia is not an unfamiliar tale to Bulldog fans, it was to NFL writers.

From a player who received only one FBS offer (Georgia) to someone many projected to go in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, it’s a story well worth telling again.

“I don’t know how exactly it came about. I heard it was because of one of my opening highlights I had in high school, I just posted it during basketball. It kind of blew up with like 70 thousand views,” McConkey said. “But yeah, it was pretty cool. I started getting texts from Coach (Todd) Hartley, and Coach Hank (Cortez Hankton), and Coach Smart. Coach Hankton came to my basketball game that Friday and Coach Hartley and Coach Smart came on Monday. I’m just super thankful for them. They took a shot with me but I think it worked out well for all of us.”

That first redshirt year is one he will never forget.

“It was like every day I’ve got to do something and change this; I’m not going to just sit there and watch and hope three or four years I’ll get on the field,” McConkey said. “So, I just tried to make plays, do special teams, whatever I could do to get on the field.”

That’s going to be the plan he used later this year in the NFL.

Whatever McConkey has to do in order to get on the field, that’s exactly what he will do.

Special teams? He’ll be more than happy to give it a whirl.

“It’s not like there’s 100 players on the roster. I’ve done special teams I’ve played them at UGA. I’ve played all four units,” McConkey said. “That’s something Coach Smart always harps on, the best players play special teams.”