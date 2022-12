Jones had been committed to the NC State Wolfpack since October 1. Jones backed off that pledge on Monday, December 19.

This development comes on the heels of Georgia entering this recruitment late.

Georgia offered Jones a couple of weeks before the Georgia Tech game. Jones made an unofficial visit with his family to Athens on the day UGA hosted the Yellow Jackets.

That was followed up the week after by an in-home visit from Georgia coaches Fran Brown and Tray Scott. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee and head coach Kirby Smart were also involved in the effort to flip Jones from NC State.

Jones was committed to the Wolfpack as a running back, but Georgia wants his 4.3 speed in the defensive backfield. The staff had the opportunity to host Jones on an official visit the weekend after the SEC Championship, and further pitched their vision of how Jones would fit in at Georgia.