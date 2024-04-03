If you’ve watched any of Kirby Smart’s interviews, then you know Georgia’s head coach is not big on "narratives."

Smart says he doesn’t spend an ounce of time worrying about what others might be saying about his football team. His opinions are the only ones that count.

That includes the notion floated by outsiders that this year’s defensive line might be a weakness or that Smart is down on the unit as a whole.

“Yeah, I'm not down. I don't know where this is coming from. Maybe there's a narrative out there that I don't know about. I have no idea what you guys are reading, saying, or seeing,” Smart said. "But I'm not down on our run defense. We are not as good as we were that year, but we're better than we have been a lot of other years.”

Smart’s curiosity is based on the fact this year’s defensive line will be made up primarily of the same players as last year.

Although there’s no dominant figure like Jalen Carter was two years ago, Smart feels the same about the group as he did last season.

“I wouldn't trade our group for any group in the country in terms of defensive line groups and a collective whole. We've got a group that can get the job done,” Smart said. “They're going against one of the best three or four offensive lines they'll go against all season each and every day. Iron sharpens iron, and we're getting better by who we go against.”

Smart’s not interested in making any comparisons, either, although he understands it’s something fans and media often like to do.

“I don't really do the comparison thing. I'm not really going to compare them to Devonte (Wyatt), Jordan (Davis), and Jalen, who were all here at different times,” Smart said. “There were years with those three, and there were years one of those three was here. It has varied every year.”