Kirby Smart news and notes

Kirby Smart addressed the media ahead of the start of fall camp later today.

Georgia's head coach touched on a number of subjects, topics you can see for yourself in this quick hitter below:

• Smart said the team has really emphasized “connections” even though it’s the smallest group of newcomers they’ve had on the team.

• Smart said JT Daniel’s confidence is the same as always. “To play quarterback you have to have confidence in and of itself.”

• Smart said his team is over 90 percent as far as Covid vaccinations go. He said the program continues to be extremely smart in navigating the current situation and is aiming for 100 percent.

•Smart said wide receiver Dom Blaylock is still not cleared for contact. Kearis Jackson (knee) is slowly being worked back in but will be on the field today.

• Smart said he has not wasted one second thinking about Oklahoma and Texas coming to the SEC. Said every minute of his day is focused on Georgia.

• Smart said getting in a game like Clemson in the opener at Charlotte was important and acknowledges it helps with preparation but does not believe his team will work out any less intense than it would ordinarily. Getting Clemson as the first game was more about when their schedules lined up.

• Smart said the school does not set up NIL deals, only asks players to report what they were doing. Smart “I really don’t get into it much.”

• Smart said Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) is good to go for the start of camp.

• Smart said he feels his team has been able to close the gap offensively on what Alabama and LSU have and had recently but does not know if they have all those NFL first-round picks as Crimson Tide and Tigers did. Noted Alabama had four first-round wide receivers on one team recently.

• Smart said Georgia hasn’t had the number of explosive running plays as recently, but maintained his backs are" just as fast as the ones" they’ve had in the past. Comes down to downfield blocking among receivers and breaking tackles.

• Smart said they’ve had 30 Skull Sessions where players break out into small groups. Smart said, “we practice a lot of being vocal than we have in the past.” Goes with being more accountable.

• Smart said Arik Gilbert still needs to learn the system and what they are trying to do offensively. Said “vocabulary and how Georgia practices will be the key for him.”

• Smart said he’s excited to see Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick get to work. Said, “we’ve had other guys come in and help this program.” Smart noted that if someone can benefit our team, “they are part of our family.”

• Regarding Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett and Brock Vandagriff, Smart said, "we’ve got 24-25 practices," anbd he'll move the quarterbacks around and each of the quarterbacks has their own strengths. Said each one has taken on their role as far as the team is concerned. Praised Beck for the work he’s put in and Stetson for the leadership he has shown. Smart noted that Beck didn't get a spring session last year and that Vandagriff has had a ton of information thrown at him.