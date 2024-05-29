Kickoff Countdown: Who wore it best? #94
UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.
With 94 days before kickoff, UGASports selects Quentin Moses as the best Georgia player to wear jersey number 94.
#94 Quentin Moses
Position: Defensive End
Hometown (High School): Athens, GA (Cedar Shoals)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 250
Lettered: 2003-2006
Stats: 147 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks
Career: Quentin Moses was a star on Fridays in Athens growing up, and then became a star on Saturdays in the Classic City as well. As a sophomore at Georgia, Moses racked up 7.5 tackles for losses including 6.5 sacks. Not bad when you are playing the opposite side of senior All-American David Pollack. After Pollack graduated, Moses dominated even more. As a junior, he had 20.5 tackles for loss (third most in Georgia history) including 11.5 sacks (eighth most). The Bulldogs won an SEC title that season. He is near the top of some impressive categories for his career. During his time at Georgia, the big guy even played basketball for the Bulldogs and got in a handful of games during the 2002-03 season. After college, Moses was drafted by the Raiders in the third round. He eventually played four seasons with the Dolphins.
Sadly, in 2017, Moses passed away in a house fire in nearby Monroe, at the age of 33.
|Tackles For Loss
|Sacks
|
David Pollack (2001-04) - 58.5
|
David Pollack (2001-04) - 36
|
Quentin Moses (2003-06) - 44.5
|
Richard Tardits (1985-88) - 29
|
Jarvis Jones (2011-12) - 44
|
Jimmy Payne (1978-82) - 28
|
Jordan Jenkins (2012-15) - 40
|
Jarvis Jones (2011-12) - 28
|
Justin Houston (2008-10) - 38
|
Mitch Davis (1990-93) - 27.5
|
Geno Atkins (2006-09) - 33
|
Freddie Gilbert (1980-83) - 26
|
Odell Thurman (2004-06) - 29.5
|
Quentin Moses (2003-06) - 25
|
Charles Johnson (2004-06) - 29.5
|
Justin Houston (2008-10) - 20