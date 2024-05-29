UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia football’s history to wear that particular jersey number.

#94 Quentin Moses

Position: Defensive End

Hometown (High School): Athens, GA (Cedar Shoals)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 250

Lettered: 2003-2006

Stats: 147 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 25 sacks

Career: Quentin Moses was a star on Fridays in Athens growing up, and then became a star on Saturdays in the Classic City as well. As a sophomore at Georgia, Moses racked up 7.5 tackles for losses including 6.5 sacks. Not bad when you are playing the opposite side of senior All-American David Pollack. After Pollack graduated, Moses dominated even more. As a junior, he had 20.5 tackles for loss (third most in Georgia history) including 11.5 sacks (eighth most). The Bulldogs won an SEC title that season. He is near the top of some impressive categories for his career. During his time at Georgia, the big guy even played basketball for the Bulldogs and got in a handful of games during the 2002-03 season. After college, Moses was drafted by the Raiders in the third round. He eventually played four seasons with the Dolphins.

Sadly, in 2017, Moses passed away in a house fire in nearby Monroe, at the age of 33.