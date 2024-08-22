UGASports is counting down the days until the Bulldogs’ 2024 season opener. For each day in our countdown, we will reveal our opinion of the best player in Georgia history to wear that particular jersey number.

Position: Linebacker-Safety

Hometown (High School): Newnan, Georgia (Newnan HS)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 232

Lettered: 2010-2012

Stats: 197 tackles (129 solo), 6 sacks, 14 other tackles for loss, 7 passes broken up, 4 caused fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 15 quarterback pressures, 1 interception, and 1 blocked kick in 30 games/22 starts in three seasons.

Career: The nation’s No. 40 overall prospect in his class, Alec Ogletree signed with Georgia in 2010 along with his twin brother, fullback Alexander (Zander) Ogletree. As a part-time starter at free safety that season, Ogletree earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors. He was moved to inside linebacker in 2011 where he flourished for the next two seasons. Despite missing a half-dozen games as a sophomore, Ogletree was second on an imposing defense with 7.5 tackles for loss. For the season, he was the recipient of the David Jacobs Award (for the player who shows courage to overcome adversity) and the Mike Castronis Award (for the man who “never, never, never gave up the fight”). As a junior in 2012, Ogletree led the team with 112 tackles despite missing four games during the season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts and, along with Jarvis Jones, was named the team’s Most Outstanding Player on defense. The St. Louis Rams selected Ogletree as the No. 30 overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.

#9 Honorable Mention: PK- Allan Leavitt (1973-1976); SAF- Reshad Jones (2007-2009); T- Artie Pew (1916-1919, 1921); RB- Tony Milton (2002, 2005); WR- John Thomas (1986-1988); SAF- Mike Jones (1989-1992)