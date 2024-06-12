Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown (High School): Riverdale, GA (North Clayton)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 200

Lettered: 1994-1997

Stats: 66 receptions, 957 yards receiving, 5 touchdown receptions

Career: Corey Allen might not have been the best or the most well-known receiver while he was at Georgia, but he was a "Top Dawg" when it came to making clutch catches. In Allen's first two seasons at Georgia, the former two-time All-State performer out of Riverdale totaled just five receptions for 67 yards and no scores. In the 1995 Peach Bowl, he made four catches including three late in the game when Georgia was attempting a comeback against Virginia (bowl stats did not count in 1995). The 1996 season was different for Allen. He had 29 receptions, which was third on the team behind Hines Ward and Juan Daniels. One of those receptions went for a touchdown on the final play of regulation against Auburn on the Plains when Allen leaped and snagged a 30-yard pass from Mike Bobo sending the game into overtime. It was the first SEC football game ever to go into overtime. Georgia ultimately won the game in four overtime periods. As a senior in 1997, Allen was second on he team with 32 receptions, 510 yards receiving and four touchdown receptions (behind Ward). Two of the touchdowns came against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. While the first score was a 59-yard reception from Bobo late in the first half, the second was more memorable. The Yellow Jackets had rallied from a 21-10 deficit to take the lead with 48 seconds left, but the Bulldogs had the last laugh. After two Champ Bailey receptions, the Bulldogs had the ball at the eight-yard line when Bobo found Allen in the endzone once again when the game mattered. Allen caught the ball near the back pylon for a touchdown and the Bulldogs would hold on for 27-24 victory. It was Georgia’s seventh straight win over its state rival.