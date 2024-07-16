#46 WILL WITHERSPOON

Position: Linebacker

Hometown (High School): Panama City, FL (Rutherford)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 2017

Lettered: 1998-2001

Stats: 211 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks

Career: Will Witherspoon was a major contributor for both Jim Donnan and Mark Richt and the turn of the century for the Bulldogs. He came in as the USA Today Player of the Year for the state of Florida as a senior in high school. He was a backup linebacker as a freshman but excelled on special teams where he led the team in tackles. He started five games as a sophomore and had his arguably his most famous play with Georgia as he batted down a Josh Booty pass on a two-point conversion with 18 seconds left to preserve a 23-22 victory over LSU. He started ten games as a junior and was fourth on the team in tackles with 85. He officially did not have an interception as a Bulldog, but he did have one in the 2000 Oahu Bowl against Virginia (bowl stats didn’t count until the 2002 season). He started nine more games as a senior and finished with 43 tackles which gave him 211 for his career.

Post UGA Career: After his Georgia plays ended, he was a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL Draft and did very well for himself. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Panthers, Rams, Eagles and Titans. He eclipsed the 100-tackle mark three times in his career. Witherspoon played in Super Bowl XXXVIII with the Panthers as they took on the Patriots. He ended with 13 tackles which is still the most in any Super Bowl by a former Bulldog. Besides his football career, he has done a wide variety of occupations. He was a former broadcaster as well as co-founded a doggy daycare business. He also owned a 600-acre farm. In July of 2012, while playing with the Titans, he was part of a group of speakers that addressed members of Congress on the need to pass the Preservation of Antibiotics for Medical Treatment Act.