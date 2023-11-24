Keys to the Game: Georgia at Georgia Tech
No. 1 ranked Georgia (11-0) will take on Georgia Tech (6-5) on Saturday evening in Atlanta. The Dawgs are coming off a 38-10 blowout win over Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets were able to bounce back with a 31-22 win over Syracuse.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Georgia Passing Game vs Georgia Tech Defensive Backs
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Georgia Tech
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dillon Bell
Dominic Lovett
Rara Thomas
|
74.6
71.1
68.6
65.4
|
CORNERBACK
Kenan Johnson
Ahmari Harvey
Myles Sims
K.J. Wallace
Kenyatta Watson II
|
74.2
73.1
72.8
69.2
44.7
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Carson Beck
TE- Brock Bowers
TE- Oscar Delp
|
91.5
85.1
62.8
|
SAFETY
Jaylon King
Clayton Powell-Lee
LaMiles Brooks
|
73.9
73.8
56.1
