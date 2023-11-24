No. 1 ranked Georgia (11-0) will take on Georgia Tech (6-5) on Saturday evening in Atlanta. The Dawgs are coming off a 38-10 blowout win over Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets were able to bounce back with a 31-22 win over Syracuse.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.