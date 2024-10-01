PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 1 press conference

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia’s game against Alabama on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
Jed May • UGASports
Staff

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on October 1. Here are the key points from his second press conference previewing this weekend's game against Auburn.

Smart said it was a good, physical Tuesday practice. There are multiple coaches on staff who have played in the Georgia-Auburn rivalry and understand what a physical and intense game it is. Players responded to it today.

Smart said he feels players today don't know as much about history and rivalries as they did during his time as a player. He thinks players don't watch football as much as they used to.

Eye discipline for the defense is key in every game in Smart's eyes. Football has evolved with so much motion and shifts. Smart feels Auburn did a good job against Georgia last year in that regard.

Smart added that Auburn's offense hasn't been stopped much, they've just turned the ball over. But he doesn't think there's anything special he or the defense can do to create those turnovers from the Tigers on Saturday.

Smart said he liked the final play call in the Alabama game because Colbie Young had been getting on top of defenders most of the game. He also talked with the coaches about whether or not to go for a 2-point conversion if Georgia scored. Smart said the Bulldogs probably would have gone for two if the clock was under 30 seconds, but in discussing with analytics people afterward it would have been recommended to kick the extra point and play overtime.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter reminds Smart of Nick Chubb. He's a strong, physical runner who defenders just bounce off of. Smart said he makes defenders not want to tackle him. He added that Hunter "embarrassed" Georgia in Athens two years ago. Hunter and the stable of backs for Auburn make defenses focused on stopping the run, which makes defending RPOs that much more difficult.

Tight end Lawson Luckie has brought versatility and athleticism to the tight end room. Smart said he's physical and tough, but also a good receiver. He's getting better and is still young in Smart's eyes. Smart also likes his confidence and leadership.

Freshman corner Ellis Robinson has been "working his tail off" to get better. The staff is working to find work for him on special teams and he works with the second unit in practice. He's a good tackler, does a good job with his hands, and he challenges the other corners.

Corner Daniel Harris continues to grow and mature. He has been doing a good job at the line of scrimmage. Smart said his practice habits have improved the most. He constantly asks corners what Kamari Lassiter would do in practice in an effort to motivate the corners to practice with focus.

Running back Cash Jones has earned everything he's gotten, if not more. Smart said he's a huge asset in the pass game both in protection and in running routes out of the backfield.

Receiver Dillon Bell has gotten much better at that position in Smart's eyes. He feels James Coley has done a great job of picking up where Bryan McClendon left off with his development. Smart thinks his hard work is paying off in his route running and the rest of his receiver skillset.

