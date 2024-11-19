Key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference

Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss met with the media on November 19. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Chambliss said he had only gotten a couple of walkthrough plays at fullback before the Tennessee game. But the late touchdown against Tennessee worked just as it was drawn up.

Chambliss said he has been doing the same thing he's always done lately as he racks up more sacks. He noted that you can't be selfish in Georgia's defense and he's been in the right place lately. The sacks, Chambliss said, give him confidence to keep doing the same things he's been doing.

Chambliss added that he can't really explain why he's been more productive this year.

Chambliss pointed out that he missed a tackle on the punt return that ended up with punter Brett Thorson tackling the returner. He said Thorson bailed the team out with a big play in a big game.