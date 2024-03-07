ESPN draft analyst Field Yates is a huge fan of former Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Yates said during a Thursday Zoom session with reporters that it will not surprise him if the former All-SEC performer winds up going late in the first round.

“This is a prior-to-free agency mock draft, so things could change, but Lassiter is a guy who I thought had an absolutely terrific combine,” Yates said. “You always kind of balance the combine in terms of how much it matters, relative to the tape. But when the tape is on, it matches what you saw at the Combine with Kamari Lassiter, which when you looked at the on-field workout, looked like he was operating at a different speed than almost every other cornerback that was playing there.”

Lassiter’s acceleration helped set him apart, said Yates, who placed the former Bulldog at No. 27 in his latest Top 50 rankings.

“It made me feel even better about his prospects going further,” Yates said. “One thing that I think is worth noting for Lassiter, and a lot of the cornerbacks at the top of this class, is limited on-ball production, only a single interception during his career at Georgia, and that’s because nobody threw his way. It was very uncommon for teams to pick on Kamari Lassiter and really the entire Georgia secondary.”

Other Bulldogs in Yates’ Top 50 will come as no surprise.

Tight end Brock Bowers is No. 8, offensive lineman Amarius Mims is No. 26, with wide receiver Ladd McConkey is No. 29.

McConkey raised some eyebrows at last week’s NFL Combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. Yates, however, was not one of those surprised.

“I was not surprised by the 4.39. I was fired up, because I tell you what, it shows up on film all the time. This kid can flat-out fly. I love watching Ladd McConkey,” Yates said. “Obviously, he had to deal with the injury this year, but what impressed me the most when he came back against Auburn and they’ve got two corners at the Combine, he looked like the old Ladd McConkey.”

Whatever pause McConkey may have given teams, specifically with drops from 2022, he put those concerns to rest in 2023.

“The drops from 2022 was a mark he had to clean up, but I thought he did a really, really good job of that,” Yates said. “With that kind of speed, that kind of footwork, that kind of catchability, and run after the catch, that’s the definition of a first-round pick.”

Besides Lassiter, Yates was also asked about fellow defensive backs Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard, two players he feels could go as high as late in the second round.

“Tykee is one of the more unique, competitive players, versatile players in the entire class. The size is not going to blow you away, but the fact that he can play some safety, some slot corner, I think those traits, the competitiveness and versatility probably bode well for him,” Yates said. “If you told me that Tykee will go late on Day 2, early Day 3, that will not surprise me as well.”

Yates’ thoughts on Bullard will not come as a surprise to Georgia fans.

He said the fact Bullard excelled playing in a Kirby Smart-coached defense should alone convince NFL teams to give the Milledgeville native a shot.

“Javon Bullard is everywhere. He’s all around the ball at all times and that speaks to a player who is obviously very smart, has very good play speed as well,” Yates said. “I haven’t gone back and studied every single defensive back that has come through Georgia over the past seven, eight, 10 years. But my general rule of thumb is if you can play a lot of snaps for Kirby Smart, it means that you are a smart player and you have the NFL instincts that are required.”