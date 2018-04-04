The way Juwan Taylor sees it, his time is now. There won’t be another opportunity.

After playing in the shadows of Roquan Smith and Reggie Carter, the senior linebacker knows how he performs this spring will go a long way to determining whether or not he gets the starting shot he’s long coveted since signing with the Bulldogs four seasons ago.

“For me, this spring is like do or die,” Taylor said. “This is my last year, it’s the last opportunity to showcase my talent. Previously, I didn’t have much playing time, but this year, it’s my time.”

Waiting his turn hasn’t always been the easiest thing to do.

That happens when you’re a competitor and want to play.

“It was tough. Mentally it was tough because I still had to come out and work hard every day,” he said. “One thing about me, I’m a competitor but I didn’t let a thing like that phase me.”

Taylor isn’t the only one trying to make an impression.

Senior Natrez Patrick is back with some proving to do of his own, along with junior Tae Crowder, plus sophomore returnees Monty Rice and Nate McBride.

Come May, freshmen Quay Walker and Channing Tindall will join the fold.

Taylor would love to have his name entrenched as a member of the starting lineup by then.

“I can earn a role now in the spring by how I practice and how I compete,” he said. “Coach is looking for a starter and I’m working to be that person.”

Taylor has started before.

Due to an injury to Carter, the Hollywood, Florida native started for the Bulldogs against Vanderbilt, collecting three tackles, including one for lost yardage.

“That was a learning experience,” Taylor said. “Every player goes through that learning experience. I felt after that game it helped me become a better player.”

Other lessons were also learned.

With Carter battling a concussion, consensus was that Taylor would make it two straight starts the following week against Missouri. Instead, coaches went with Rice.

“It was a couple of things I didn’t do right in the Vanderbilt game, but he made plays as well and that’s why he got the opportunity to start,” Taylor said. “Like I said, that was a learning experience and it helped me become a better player.”

It’s now up to Taylor to take advantage of all the lessons he’s learned.

“You’ve got to practice like you’re the only one out there,” he said. “You’ve got to prepare yourself to make that play. That’s what I’m trying to do.”