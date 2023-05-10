It turns out Noah Thomasson will not be the final addition to Georgia’s basketball team after all.

Wednesday morning, rising junior Jusaun Holt placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal, giving the Bulldogs one more scholarship available to use for the class of 2023-24.

Holt started 11 of the 31 games he played in for the Bulldogs last year, averaging 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 19.5 minutes of action after transferring from Alabama a season ago.

The deadline for entering the NCAA transfer portal is Thursday.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs added Thomasson, the former Niagara standout, as the fourth transfer to join the program.

Others include VCU transfer Jalen Deloach, a 6-foot-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer with great length. Deloach excels at running the floor. Illinois transfer RJ Melendez gives the Bulldogs another wing with nice size (6-7, 250).

South Florida center Russel Tchewa is also expected to give the Bulldogs a big lift.

At 7-0 and 280 pounds, Tchewa gives Georgia the kind of size it's lacked in recent years. He finished as the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference with more than eight points per game.

Tuesday's commitment of Noah Thomasson gives the Bulldogs some needed scoring punch, after he averaged 19.5 points per game last year.

Georgia's 2023 signing class is also the best in several years.

Over the last few weeks, Georgia added former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. (No. 54) from Lincolnton, N.C., and former Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain (No. 94), out of Knoxville, Tenn.

Along with 6-9 Dylan James (81) and Mari Jordan, Georgia's 2023 signing class ranks No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, which is second-best among SEC schools behind No. 1 Kentucky.