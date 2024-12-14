JUCO defensive lineman Seven Cloud commits to Georgia

Seven Cloud is back.

A former Georgia commit in the 2023 class, Cloud has once again committed to Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle is a junior college prospect in the Class of 2026.

"The journey has been long and hard," Cloud told UGASports last month. "I've faced a lot of adversity and backlash, but I kept my head down and kept grinding."

Defensive line coach Tray Scott kept in contact with Cloud as his football career got derailed. Cloud missed the 2023 season in junior college due to injury, but has played well in 2024.

Georgia jumped in with an early offer on September 4.

"(Scott) told me he would love to have me back. Just keep my head down and grind and he'll be back to grab me," Cloud said. "That really uplifted me to keep grinding and putting in overtime so I could be back in this spot. He told me he was proud of me and the man I have become and was glad to see me back healthy and working."

Throughout his journey, Cloud never lost focus on the school he once committed to.

"What stands out the most is how much fun they're having on the field together while still going hard and high spirits and smiles like a big family," Cloud said.

Georgia hosted Cloud for the Auburn game in October. He returned to campus on December 14 and committed to the Bulldogs while in town.

Cloud is the fourth commit in Georgia's 2026 class.