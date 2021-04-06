UGASports - JT Daniels discusses UGA spring camp

“It's something that's really cool to hear. It gives a little bit of confidence, a confidence booster, just to hear that your coach believes in you."

Kirby Smart did something prior to spring practice with quarterback JT Daniels that he hasn't always done. He named him the starter.

Even with former quarterback Jake Fromm, when most fans assumed (rightfully) that the Fromm would be the man under center, Smart rarely admitted the obvious.

With Daniels, he made an exception, a fact that's not lost on Georgia’s second-year quarterback.

"The first thing is that it's really a great honor to be a starting Division I quarterback anywhere, especially at a program like Georgia—and to hear from your coach, who you do try really hard to show out for,” Daniels said after practice Tuesday. “It's something that's really cool to hear. It gives a little bit of confidence, a confidence booster, just to hear that your coach believes in you."

Smart said the fact Daniels has already been tabbed the starter for the season-opener in Charlotte against Clemson has not changed the way the California native goes about his business.

Per Smart, Daniels’ focus is very much the same as it was when he was running the Bulldogs’ scout team last fall.

More assertive? Certainly. Daniels’ familiarity with Todd Monken’s system is better now and despite the lack of continuity regarding personnel, Daniels’ growth as a quarterback has been obvious.

“JT has always been about his business. That's JT. He's very serious; he's very into it. He has growth he can go through. For him, continuity is important. You know, we haven't had great continuity with this back out, that receiver out,” Smart said. “So, we've been ping-ponging guys around. That's always tough. I think he's asserted himself more in terms of command of the offense. Get the signal, get the motion, hurry up, we gotta go and get into the call. There's a lot of things that help you feel comfortable in terms of being able to call plays as an offensive coordinator, and he understands those things and does a good job."

Daniels said that’s the only way he knows.

Having the proper approach is imperative, no matter what position you play.

“This is my fourth season of college football," said Daniels. "I remember when I was coming in, how I looked up to the older guys in the building, and I can only imagine how the younger guys look up to the Lewis Cines and the people who have been here for a while, and have just played a lot of ball like myself. “I think the first thing, it starts with how you approach things. Then I think it's also really important that I've been focused on my overall body language and my mannerisms. Typically, I've always been just more of a laid-back kind of guy, especially on the field.”

That doesn't figure to change.

“I'm never a hype man. That's just not my thing, but I've put more effort into not just words of encouragement, but trying to keep everyone focused and on task. If someone isn't doing the right thing, I'm going to tell them they're not doing the right thing,” Daniels said. “If I'm not doing the right thing, someone is going to tell it to me, and I have to take criticism the same way I dish it out. There's just a lot of areas of leadership I've tried to take a step in."

Daniels shrugs off the notion that not having key performers like George Pickens (likely gone for the year after tearing his ACL) will cripple the Bulldogs offensively.

Despite that and some minor ailments to Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith, the former Southern Cal quarterback is using the opportunity to acquaint himself with some of Georgia’s younger and less experienced receivers.

"Obviously, we have a loaded receiver room. It’s great to see some of the young guys: J-Rob (Justin Robinson); Jermaine, before his little knee thing; D-Rob (Demetris Robertson) has been stepping up; Kearis (Jackson) is always Kearis," Daniels said. "We have a great receiver room, and as much as you hate to lose George—and you do—there’s no understating that you have a lot of guys who are going to work their butt off and try to develop and produce the way they have.”