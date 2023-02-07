Josh Brooks on new Foley additions, and much more
For the first time, Georgia’s athletic department unveiled some initial renderings of what the new improvements will look like to Foley Field.
The two-phase construction project is expected to begin after the 2023 season is complete.
Although the actual designs are still ongoing, the new addition will be erected along the current third base line.
It will include a new hitting area, a pitching lab, and a nutrition area. Georgia’s bullpen will move from the first base line to the third to be in construction with the rest of the facility. New coaches' offices will also be moved from Stegeman Coliseum to the new facility.
“When I first took the job, we knew that improvements to Foley Field would be important, not just for recruiting, but for student-athlete development,” athletic director Josh Brooks said during Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the UGA Athletic Association. “Right now, our pitchers are practicing their bullpen outdoors. Having an indoor pitching lab is important, not to mention the technology that goes along with it.”
Other improvements are also on the way.
“We’ve seen the impact facilities can have on recruiting in this league. When you look across the league in facilities the arms race has gotten pretty competitive across the board, so for Coach Stricklin and his staff to continue growing this program we felt it was important,” Brooks said. “In addition, it’s going to give us the opportunity to create some more premium seating, some more seating in general to really keep improving Foley.”
Per Brooks, the first phase of the project will focus on underground utility work in and around Foley Field, specifically the third base line where most of the construction will take place.
“We’re also going to look and see what we can get done in this first off-season, so maybe we can do something with the lights, maybe we can do something with the turf and we may go ahead and re-model the clubhouse,” Brooks said. “Phase 2 will begin the following offseason after next year. Once all that enabling work is done, then we can get into the second phase to finish up so it will be done for January of 2025.”
Exactly what the new pitching lab, hitting area, etc, will look like, remains to be seen. Brooks said the specific designs are ongoing, a fact due primarily to rising construction costs.
“The design is not quite done yet, we’re very close. It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for the coaches when you keep going back, but in these times of inflation when you go back and do pricing, the prices have gone up; it’s escalating,” Brooks said. “So, when you get back those numbers you want to say OK, we can keep raising money but let’s really be efficient in what we’re doing. It’s good practice to go back to the drawing board and say OK, what’s really important? For me, my message to coaches is yeah, we want to get to fan amenities, but first and foremost, let’s focus on the student-athlete and their experiences first.”
In other UGA Association News
…Student seating, season ticket locations, and the team benches will be adjusted at Stegeman Coliseum to enhance the game day experience prior to the 2023-24 Georgia men’s basketball season, Brooks said.
“We are keenly aware that reseating Stegeman Coliseum is a significant and emotional issue,” Brooks said. “Many of our fans have held men’s basketball season tickets for a number of years, and we sincerely appreciate their support and attendance. A tremendous amount of time and thought went into our reseating plan, and we feel that it achieves our goal of enhancing the atmosphere at Stegeman Coliseum while remaining one of the most affordable men’s basketball tickets in the SEC.”
Season ticket costs will remain the same for the 2023-24 season, and more than 80 percent of seats will have the same or lower required per-seat contribution.
The most noticeable aspects of the plan feature adjusting the location of the Georgia student section to include court-level seating areas in sections T, U, and V and switching the locations of the home and visiting benches.
…Brooks was also asked about the possibility of the football team visiting the White House.
“I don’t know. I did see the request made, and we’re going to just sit and see what happens, but I don’t think I’ve seen a response yet,” Brooks said. “We’re just taking it day by day.”
…As expected, Brooks was also asked several questions regarding the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.
Among them, why did the athletic department not receive the school vehicle back before it was involved in the accident?
“All of our (staff) know that when their recruiting duties are done, that cars should be turned in. In this situation, the cars were not and the individual did not follow policy,” Brooks said. “It was unauthorized after their work assignment was done.”
Brooks was asked if the athletic department was aware that had not been the case.
“Not to my knowledge?” said Brooks, who said he and head coach Kirby Smart continue to review the entire situation before determining what changes need to be made.
“We’re going through everything and the processes and procedures of that,” Brooks said. “It’s still ongoing right now and I don’t want to get into specifics of it right now.”
Georgia president Jere Morehead said he’s confident whatever changes need to be made will be done, and nothing he’s seen thus far has given him pause.
“So far, I haven’t seen anything that has caused me concern,” Morehead said. “Obviously we wish the vehicle had been turned in that evening, but the review is ongoing and I’m confident if any procedures need to be changed, that they will be. I’m confident our AD and head coach will do whatever they need to do.”
... The Georgia Bulldog Club’s fundraising was at an all-time record of $86.4 million in the fiscal year 2022.
• Updates on several facility projects, including the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Tennis building, scheduled to be completed December 2023; the Sanford Stadium south side improvements, with Phase 1 on schedule to be complete August 2023; and upgrades to the Jack Turner Softball Stadium and Foley Field, with construction to begin in the summer of 2023.
• An announcement of the renovation of the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall Museum.