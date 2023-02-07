For the first time, Georgia’s athletic department unveiled some initial renderings of what the new improvements will look like to Foley Field.

The two-phase construction project is expected to begin after the 2023 season is complete.

Although the actual designs are still ongoing, the new addition will be erected along the current third base line.

It will include a new hitting area, a pitching lab, and a nutrition area. Georgia’s bullpen will move from the first base line to the third to be in construction with the rest of the facility. New coaches' offices will also be moved from Stegeman Coliseum to the new facility.

“When I first took the job, we knew that improvements to Foley Field would be important, not just for recruiting, but for student-athlete development,” athletic director Josh Brooks said during Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the UGA Athletic Association. “Right now, our pitchers are practicing their bullpen outdoors. Having an indoor pitching lab is important, not to mention the technology that goes along with it.”

Other improvements are also on the way.

“We’ve seen the impact facilities can have on recruiting in this league. When you look across the league in facilities the arms race has gotten pretty competitive across the board, so for Coach Stricklin and his staff to continue growing this program we felt it was important,” Brooks said. “In addition, it’s going to give us the opportunity to create some more premium seating, some more seating in general to really keep improving Foley.”

Per Brooks, the first phase of the project will focus on underground utility work in and around Foley Field, specifically the third base line where most of the construction will take place.

“We’re also going to look and see what we can get done in this first off-season, so maybe we can do something with the lights, maybe we can do something with the turf and we may go ahead and re-model the clubhouse,” Brooks said. “Phase 2 will begin the following offseason after next year. Once all that enabling work is done, then we can get into the second phase to finish up so it will be done for January of 2025.”

Exactly what the new pitching lab, hitting area, etc, will look like, remains to be seen. Brooks said the specific designs are ongoing, a fact due primarily to rising construction costs.

“The design is not quite done yet, we’re very close. It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for the coaches when you keep going back, but in these times of inflation when you go back and do pricing, the prices have gone up; it’s escalating,” Brooks said. “So, when you get back those numbers you want to say OK, we can keep raising money but let’s really be efficient in what we’re doing. It’s good practice to go back to the drawing board and say OK, what’s really important? For me, my message to coaches is yeah, we want to get to fan amenities, but first and foremost, let’s focus on the student-athlete and their experiences first.”