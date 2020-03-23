As the week progressed, and we got into the weekend, commitment was on his mind and he started talking to those closest to him about it. The four-star defensive lineman out of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County went to bed Saturday night with commitment on his mind, then woke up Sunday morning and knew it was time.

Just a few days ago, with the COVID-19 and all that is going on in this world, Jonathan Jefferson thought he was going to be patient and take quite a bit more time with his recruitment.

"I have been thinking about this a lot lately, and I woke up Sunday morning ready to commit to Georgia," said Jefferson. "It was on my mind, so I prayed on it Saturday night and God told me inside that it was time.

"I had talked to my family about it and they were excited about my decision. I think I surprised them and myself some too — committing this early. I had planned to take more time, take more visits and all that, but I felt it was the right time for me.

"It came down to Georgia, Auburn and Florida. Georgia is the home-state school, so it feels great to stay home and play for the in-state school and be close to my family. That was one thing that led me to Georgia. I also like the coaches at Georgia, I am close to coach Tray Scott and the defense Georgia runs is a lot like ours at Douglas County.

"Since the Junior Day in Athens back in January, Georgia has been up there for me. They really made me feel important, they have been recruiting me hard and I have been talking to coach Scott a lot.

"I called coach Scott Sunday afternoon to tell him the news, then I talked to coach Smart Monday. I think coach Scott was a little surprised when I told him I was ready to commit. I gave him the news and he was really excited. He said I am big-time defensive lineman on their list and that they want me. Coach Scott is a coach I really like and I can't wait to play for him.

"This was a tough decision for me, but the vibe at Georgia feels like home and I am a Georgia boy, so UGA is the perfect fit for me. I felt it inside and I know Georgia is the right school."