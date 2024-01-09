Junior safety Javon Bullard became the sixth Georgia player invited to the Senior Bowl it was announced on the NFL Network Tuesday night.

This is the first year the Senior Bowl has invited juniors to the annual event.

A second-team pick for the All-SEC team, Bullard started all 14 games for Georgia this past year, after starting all 15 during the Bulldogs’ national title run in 2022.

He finished the season with 56 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups.

The Senior Bowl takes place on Feb. 3 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Others invitees include center Sedrick Van Pran, snapper William Mote, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, plus defensive back Tykee Smith.

The Senior Bowl is the longest continual-running all-star game and has taken place in Mobile for the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams are expected to attend. This past April, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.